Elk Grove City Council Member Sergio Robles on May 24 apologized to his colleagues and the Elk Grove community after he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol last Saturday.
“I deeply regret, and I apologize for the incident that occurred this past Saturday,” he said. “I’m acutely aware that my actions and poor judgment have let you all down. I fully acknowledge the gravity of my mistake.”
The District 4 Council member additionally issued an earlier apology through a statement on his Facebook page.
The Elk Grove police reported that officers arrived at the 5000 block of Elk Grove Boulevard for a welfare check around 5 a.m. on May 20, after a security guard discovered a parked vehicle with an unresponsive driver in the middle of a parking lot.
That driver was identified as Robles, who was determined to be impaired. Officers arrested and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail on DUI charges, notes an Elk Grove police statement. His blood-alcohol level allegedly exceeded the legal limit of 0.08% or higher. He was released from the downtown jail later that day, according to jail records.
Robles’ arrest marks the first time that an Elk Grove City Council member has been arrested while serving in office in the city’s 23-year history.
Although Robles’ arrest could have resulted in his censuring or an official statement of severe disapproval by the council, that possibility was never mentioned during their May 24 meeting. A censure would not have resulted in Robles losing his seat on the council.
The council instead expressed their disappointment for Robles’ actions and offered their recommendations, encouragement, and support in moving forward.
Vice Mayor Kevin Spease, who was the first member of the council to address Robles’ DUI arrest, paused for a moment before telling him how quickly trust can be lost.
“Trust is earned in teaspoons, but lost in buckets,” he said. “It’s very, very difficult to bring that trust back, but it can be (done).”
Spease encouraged Robles through mentioning the phrase, “embrace the suck,” which began as a military expression.
“You’ll get better through this, OK?” he said.
While looking directly at Robles, who sat in the chair to his right, Council Member Rod Brewer told him of his experience of losing his father in an automobile accident.
“My father died when he was driving home from work,” he said. “He worked two shifts at Armstrong Tire(s), sold Amway, was doing a demonstration, and as he was driving home, someone high on quaaludes and uppers ran his Toyota Corolla off the road on Aug. 9, 1978.”
Brewer offered his encouragement to Robles.
“It’s going to take baby steps, but do know this: I have your back,” he said.
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said that although she has been one of Robles’ greatest supporters, it was also important to her in this instance to be a critic. She mentioned the 2022 death of Elk Grove Motor Officer Ty Lenehan who was reportedly struck and killed by a drunk driver on Highway 99.
“In the statements that I made yesterday, early morning to the media, was in my deep, profound disappointment of you choosing to get behind the wheel when there are so many options available to all of us on our devices, be it with Uber, Lyft, getting a car, a cab, calling a friend,” she said.
“So, it started with that deep disappointment and anger, with then followed by a sense of relief that you were OK and that nobody else was hurt. Our community is still mourning the loss of our beloved motor officer (Ty Lenehan) that lost his life to a drunk driver. And I know the situation is very different, but it could have been the same. So, let this be a teachable moment.”
Singh-Allen ended her speech by telling Robles that she was donating her Lenehan police patch that was given to each of the members of the council.
“I’m sharing mine with you, so that you have it in your vehicle and in your heart,” she said. “I know you have your other one, too, but here’s an extra one. That our actions have consequences and thank you for stepping up and owning yours.”
Council Member Darren Suen was absent during the portion of the meeting that included the public and council comment periods.
During the public comment period, Allan Veto Jr., who owns Bob’s Club in Old Town Elk Grove, gave his advice to Robles.
“You’ve got to quit drinking is what I think you’ve got to do, to tell you the honest (to) God truth,” he said. “And I’ll tell people that. I’m not anybody’s boss, but I’m going to tell you, take a breather. Concentrate on getting into this (council’s work).”
Veto also acknowledged Robles’ track record of service, as well as his need to make amends to the community.
“You’re a good man and you deserve people to stand behind you and walk with you through this,” he said. “And I know that you could change a lot of people’s minds on drinking and driving, if that’s what you want to put yourself out to do.
“And I think that you owe the community, you owe yourself, you owe your family, you owe me. I believed in you, and I still do. But buddy, you’ve got to show people. You’ve got to rise above.”
After listening to his council colleagues and the lone public speaker, Robles replied that he had no excuses for his actions and is prepared to positively move forward. He noted his active service in the California Army National Guard.
“I’m fully committed to making amends and taking necessary steps to becoming a better person,” he said. “I want to emphasize that this incident in question does not define who I am, nor does it reflect the values that I hold dear to me.
“I’ve always strived to make this community better, to have honor, integrity, and a genuine desire to make a positive difference. It’s the reason why I got into public service, it’s the reason why I serve in the Army National Guard, and I fell short.”
