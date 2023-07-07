Elk Grove City Council Member Darren Suen is the newly appointed chief of staff for Assembly Member Stephanie Nguyen, D-Elk Grove, who is his former City Council colleague.
Suen has served on the council since 2014, when he was appointed by the council to fill the vacancy left by Jim Cooper, who had then-recently resigned to serve as a new, state Assembly member.
After eight years of service as an assemblyman representing Elk Grove, Cooper was elected to serve in his current position as the sheriff of Sacramento County.
Last year, Nguyen was elected as the new Assembly representative for Elk Grove in the then-newly formed District 10. Elk Grove was previously within the boundaries of District 9.
Prior to becoming an Assembly member, Nguyen served on the Elk Grove City Council with Suen for five years.
With the June 30 retirement of her previous chief of staff, Nguyen made the decision to appoint Suen as her new chief of staff. Suen endorsed Nguyen last year during her run for the District 10 Assembly seat.
While Suen will keep his seat on the City Council, he recently resigned from his regular job as the principal engineer and policy advisor for the California Central Valley Flood Protection Board. His first day of service as Nguyen’s chief of staff was July 3.
In a July 6 interview with the Citizen, Suen spoke about his new role with Nguyen in the state Assembly.
“We’ve worked well together for a long time, and I feel honored and very grateful to have this opportunity,” he said.
Suen described his new position as serving as the “right-hand person,” “gatekeeper” and advisor for Nguyen. His role also includes organizational management work with the staff, and providing his assistance to help bills move forward.
Suen mentioned that his work for Nguyen is like his work on the City Council, but at three different levels.
“(A bill) goes to the subcommittee, it goes to the larger committee, and eventually to the House,” he said. “It’s very similar.”
Although Suen noted that he brings some skills and experience from his previous job, his chief of staff job covers many more issues.
“It won’t just be flood and water,” he said. “My skill sets (are strong, but) I don’t, of course, have every knowledge area. My management, I think, (carries) over from different levels of (the) City Council area.”
Another aspect that Suen mentioned that he enjoys about his new job is that there is some overlapping, which involves attending the same events as a City Council and Assembly representative, given that Nguyen’s Assembly District 10 includes Elk Grove, as well as parts of south Sacramento.
“We’re both at those (Elk Grove) events, so we go to a lot of the same (places),” he said. “It’s the best of both worlds.”
He added that he will also be returning to his roots in the Pocket area of Sacramento, since District 10 covers that area of the capital city. Suen is a 1988 graduate of that neighborhood’s John F. Kennedy High School.
Suen mentioned that he is looking forward to building relations with many people through his new job, and getting adjusted to the work that comes with this new position.
“I’m just having fun in my role with the City Council and this new job as the chief of staff in the legislature,” he said.
Nguyen could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
