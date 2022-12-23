The Elk Grove City Council has a new look as two new members were sworn in on Dec. 14.
Those new members, Rod Brewer and Sergio Robles, were victorious in their November general election bids to fill the vacancies that would be created by two council members who sought higher offices.
Brewer now represents District 2, which is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Whitelock Parkway, and Elk Grove-Florin, Grant Line, Calvine, and Bruceville roads.
Prior to becoming one of the council’s new members, Brewer served as the Division 5 director of the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board.
Brewer succeeded former Council Member Pat Hume, who declared victory in the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 election earlier this month.
Hume left the council as its longest serving member, having joined the council in 2006.
After being sworn into office, Brewer spoke about his commitment to his new role.
“I humbly say thank you,” he said. “For all the people in District 2 that voted for me, I will not let you down. And for the people who did not vote for me, I will work just as hard for you, and I’ll be your representative every day. I’ll be present, because District 2 is not just a place where I live. It is my home. And with that, I want to say thank you. God bless. Let’s get to work.”
As for Robles, he was elected to serve as the council representative of District 4, which is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Bilby Road, Highway 99 and a portion of Bruceville Road. This district continues southward in the area of Franklin Boulevard.
He previously served on the Elk Grove Planning Commission for two years, having been appointed by the City Council to fill the vacancy of Frank Maita, who left after 14 years of service on that commission.
His public service career additionally includes serving as an aide to U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove.
Robles succeeded former District 4 Council Member Stephanie Nguyen, who was elected in last month’s general election to represent California Assembly District 10.
Like Brewer, Robles also spoke about his readiness to get to work as a council member.
“I’m super thankful, I’m thankful to be here, thankful for the opportunity to serve, and I’m ready to serve,” he said.
Also sworn into office during the council’s Dec. 14 meeting was Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, who was first elected in 2020, making history as the nation’s first directly elected Sikh woman mayor. She is now serving in her second term as the city’s mayor.
Swearing in Singh-Allen was Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper, who served as Elk Grove’s first mayor.
Council Member Darren Suen congratulated Singh-Allen for her successful reelection and shared his confidence in both Brewer and Robles.
“First I want to congratulate you, mayor, on your reelection,” he said. “Welcome back. Glad to have you. And to my new colleagues: Council Member Brewer and Council Member Robles. Congratulations to both of you.
“I’m so proud of Elk Grove continuing to choose people who are dedicated to public service. First Council Member Brewer, your service on the CSD you’ve demonstrated there, and Council Member Robles, your service on our planning commission. I believe we’re in good hands, this team going forward.”
Hume was present at the Dec. 14 meeting, while Nguyen was absent for her final meeting as the District 4 representative.
City Manager Jason Behrmann commended both Hume and Nguyen for their service to the city.
“Council Member Hume, to you and to Council Member Nguyen, just wanted to express our deepest appreciations for your many years of service, your commitment to the community,” he said. “You always pushed (the city’s) staff to do good work and make sure the citizens of our community were placed in the highest esteem.”
Suen commented on the rarity of having two departing council members at the same time.
“I think it’s only the third time in the city’s history,” he said.
Suen recognized Hume as the only public office holder who has served the city since its incorporation in 2000. Prior to serving as a council member, Hume served for six years as a member of the Elk Grove Planning Commission.
“I’ve had the honor and privilege to serve with (Hume) for eight of those years (during his time on the council),” he said.
“You’ve been a great partner on this council,” Suen added in regard to Hume.
Suen also addressed Nguyen, noting that he enjoyed his friendship and partnership with her on the council.
“You certainly made the council a lot of fun when you joined,” he said.
“We’ll miss you both, and thank you both for your service.”
Singh-Allen also praised Nguyen and Hume for their service on the council.
Directing her attention to Hume, Singh-Allen admitted that she was emotional and had to work to hold back her tears.
“I know that this is not goodbye,” she said. “But the passion that you brought to our city, you can drive around Elk Grove, and you will see a lot of Council Member Hume’s hard work and dedication in shaping this amazing city. That’s you, my friend.”
Hume said that because the night was not focused on the past, he desired to make his comments brief. After speaking about some of the projects that he was involved with as a council member, he shared his approach to working for the community.
“I’ve tried to create an environment where people felt like they could excel and that they wanted to come to work and they wanted to do good work for the community, because it is all of you that pay for everything that happens here,” Hume said.
