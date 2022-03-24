The Elk Grove City Council on March 23 unanimously voted to approve the feasibility study for the potential relocation and expansion of the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove.
If this proposed plan becomes a reality, the 94-year-old zoo would move from its current 14-acre site in Sacramento’s William Land Park to a designated 70-acre portion of a 100-acre city of Elk Grove-owned site at the northwest corner of Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway.
In addition to approving the feasibility study, the council on March 23 authorized the extension of the city’s exclusive negotiation agreement with the zoo’s current, nonprofit operator, the Sacramento Zoological Society (SZS), through May 31.
This extension will allow time for further negotiation and the creation of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the SZS and the city of Elk Grove.
The MOU for this project would represent those two parties’ agreement to further pursue the project by developing a master plan, a detailed construction budget, and a financing plan.
As part of the master plan process, the public will be presented with opportunities to provide their input.
Also to be identified in the MOU will be the city of Elk Grove and the Sacramento Zoological Society’s potential roles and responsibilities for the construction and operation of this proposed Elk Grove zoo.
Elizabeth Stallard, president of the zoological society’s board of trustees, told the council that there is much more work ahead to determine if the zoo’s new home will be built in Elk Grove.
“We are ready to do whatever it takes to give the animals and the people of this region the new zoo that they deserve,” she said.
The city of Elk Grove would be required to have an environmental review completed for the proposed zoo site. That review would identify any environmental impacts.
According to the feasibility study for this potential zoo, $29 million to $59 million could be generated in private, third-party funding for this project. An additional $115 million to $145 million would be necessary to construct Phase 1 of this two-phase project.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen mentioned that the public-private partnership would be necessary to “see this dream realized.”
The economic impact for Elk Grove during its potential zoo’s initial five years would be $223 million, and visitor and employee spending associated with the zoo could generate about $2.6 million in city sales and transient occupancy tax revenues during that period, according to a city staff report.
It is also estimated that parking revenue from the zoo’s parking lot could generate $2 million to $4 million per year, the feasibility study notes.
The potential relocation of the zoo from Sacramento to Elk Grove follows multiple efforts to have the zoo relocated to a larger site within the capital city.
Those efforts coincide with the zoo’s mission to have animals that it can conserve, and to also house additional animals that guests are most interested in viewing. An expanded zoo would also provide larger living spaces for the animals and help preserve this zoo’s accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Sacramento Zoo Director Jason Jacobs stressed the need for a larger zoo.
“A new, (larger) site will allow us to do much more for conservation and further engage the community to make a difference for conservation,” he said.
As part of Elk Grove’s pursuit of the zoo, the City Council last month unanimously approved a $9.5 million purchase agreement for the 100-acre site that includes the land designated for the proposed Elk Grove zoo.
Vice Mayor Darren Suen stressed the importance of that land purchase.
“The acquisition of this land may not necessarily result in a zoo, but it certainly enables us to continue the conversation,” he said. “The decision tonight would be much harder if there wasn’t any potential for a physical location. So, I think the purchase of the land just extends that possibility. It’s by no means a done deal.”
Council Member Pat Hume addressed the city of Elk Grove’s efforts to relocate the zoo from Sacramento to Elk Grove.
“When discussions with the city of Sacramento seem to have fallen apart, I think we were nimble enough to step up and say, ‘Look, we (are) going to work with you and try and figure it out and give you a home and see if it makes sense, and (Elk Grove) jumped into that agreement,” he said.
Hume added that the city of Elk Grove is going to make “every good faith effort” to determine if the zoo can be relocated to Elk Grove.
“This is the first check-in of many that are going to have to happen before this thing gets consummated, if you will,” he said.
