The Elk Grove City Council on Nov. 23 adopted an ordinance to amend the city’s municipal code for the potential city sales tax increase of 1-cent per dollar.
With Council Member Pat Hume absent from the meeting, the final vote was 4-0.
The city’s proposed sales tax measure, which was a ballot measure in last month’s general election, would result in an increase in Elk Grove’s total tax rate of 7.75% to 8.75%.
Known as Measure E or the Elk Grove Safety and Quality of Life Measure, this measure could annually generate an estimated $21.3 million to support community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance. The tax would likely go into effect next April.
As of the Nov. 23 meeting, 54% of the Measure E votes that were counted were in favor of the sales tax increase.
In her presentation to the council, Kara Reddig, the city’s deputy city manager, mentioned that the votes for this measure had not yet been certified and finalized. Sacramento County’s elections office is required to certify the November 2022 election results by Dec. 8.
“There are still approximately 89,000 ballots left to process,” Reddig said. “Tonight’s action is merely a procedural step towards adoption of the ordinance. Staff does need to return to certify the election results at a future, special council date in early December when the city has received final election results from the Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections Department.”
According to a city staff report, the proposed measure requires mandatory financial audits, an independent citizen’s oversight committee, and public disclosure of spending to help ensure that all funds are responsibly and locally spent.
Elk Grove resident Lynn Wheat, this agenda item’s lone public speaker, proposed the idea of having the potential additional sales tax dollars accumulated through Measure E placed in a separate fund, which could be called the Elk Grove Safety and Quality of Life Fund.
“This would allow the taxpayers, as well as the independent oversight committee an opportunity to identify exactly how the monies are being spent,” she said. “Creating an account, a fund will assure the monies are being spent on the safety and quality of life issues, addressed first in the ballot measure and not the last of general purposes.
“And I will elaborate. There (are) several of us in the community that have followed things closely, and we’re a little skeptical that some of these quality of life and safety measures truly will be addressed should this money be deposited directly into our (city’s) General Fund.”
After listening to Wheat’s comments, Council Member Stephanie Nguyen asked how often updates would be given on where the Measure E-related sales dollars are being spent.
Reddig responded to Nguyen’s inquiry.
“At a meeting in January – possibly Jan. 14 – we’ll return with the structure of our citizen oversight committee, which is a requirement that the city voluntarily put into the ballot measure language,” she said.
“We weren’t required to do that, but we felt that was good for financial transparency, and it will also require annual audits. So, some more structure on the transparency and how that committee will work will be forthcoming in January.”
Redding added that the city plans on conducting community engagement outreach regarding Measure E next month and in February.
