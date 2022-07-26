The Elk Grove City Council on July 27 will consider having voters approve a city sales tax increase in this November’s election. The proposed increase is 1 cent per dollar.
If approved by the majority of voters, then the new tax would likely be collected starting next April. Elk Grove currently has a total tax rate of 7.75%.
The city’s staff estimated that the proposed sales tax increase could annually generate up to $21.3 million, according to a staff report. Proponents said that the boosted revenues could support community services such as policing, emergency response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
During their February 2021 retreat, the council directed the city’s staff to partner with the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) to identify the community’s needs through public engagement and outreach activities.
As part of this partnership, the city and CSD worked with the opinion research firm, FM3 Research, to conduct an email and telephone survey last December.
Registered voters and potential voters were asked whether they would support a 1-cent sales tax measure this November. Sixty-four percent of the 538 respondents in that survey reportedly indicated they felt there was a need for additional funding to increase the level of community services, and 60% of those respondents said that they would support a 1-cent sales tax measure to enhance those services.
Last February, the city and the CSD launched the website, www.ElkGroveLife.com, for the collection and distribution of public outreach information.
Earlier this month, FM3 Research conducted another survey to gauge how community needs and priorities had potentially changed since the December 2021 survey.
This month’s survey of 771 respondents indicates a continued support for additional locally controlled funding to support community priorities.
In that survey, 63% of the respondents noted that they would support a 1-cent sales tax measure to support essential community services.
In order to advance to the November ballot, the proposed tax measure would need at least four council votes of approval.
This item will be presented to the council during their July 27 meeting in the council chamber, 8400 Laguna Palms Way. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., and public comments on this item are welcomed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.