The Elk Grove City Council on March 23 unanimously selected a new district map for the council’s four districts.
This map is based on population totals from the 2020 U.S. census data for Elk Grove. With population changes from 2010 to 2020, redistricting reestablishes population equality for each district. The redrawn council districts will be in place until after data from the 2030 census is released.
Federal laws also require redistricting to comply with the Federal Voting Rights Act, in that a district does not prohibit the ability of a projected class population to elect their preferred candidate. It is also mandated by federal law that redistricting will not result in any racial gerrymandering.
The redistricting project began in January, and for that project, the city contracted with National Demographics Corporation (NDC), which provided professional demographic services in the examination of the proposed maps.
In making their decision, on March 23, the council reviewed multiple potential maps before deciding upon “Map 11.”
The timing of that map’s selection is significant, considering that two City Council elections will be held this November. The final redistricting map will be returned to the council for adoption on April 13.
According to the selected map, the new District 1 lies between Laguna and Elk Grove boulevards, Interstate 5 and Laguna Springs Drive. That district’s current representative is Vice Mayor Darren Suen, whose term continues until December 2024.
The only change to Suen’s district is an extension in its size from Bruceville Road to Laguna Springs Drive.
Bordering the new District 2 are Elk Grove-Florin, Elk Grove Boulevard, Whitelock Parkway, and Grant Line, Calvine, and Bruceville roads.
The new map shows a current portion of District 4 within the boundaries of the new District 2. That area is bounded by Whitelock Parkway, Kammerer and Bruceville roads and Highway 99.
District 2 is currently represented by Council Member Pat Hume, who is a candidate for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat in this June’s primary race.
On the newly selected Map 11, the boundaries of District 3 remain the same as the current map, which is based on the 2010 census. Bordering that district are Calvine Road, Franklin Boulevard, sections of Highway 99, Elk Grove Boulevard and Elk Grove-Florin Road.
The term of District 3 representative, Council Member Kevin Spease, continues until December 2024.
The council selected the new District 4 boundaries as Elk Grove Boulevard, Bilby Road, Highway 99 and a portion of Bruceville Road. This district continues southward in the area of Franklin Boulevard.
In the redistricting process, District 4 lost its section of land bordered by Whitelock Parkway, Kammerer and Bruceville roads and Highway 99.
Council Member Stephanie Nguyen represents District 4, but she will not run for reelection as a council member this November. She will instead run for the newly formed Assembly District 10 seat in this June’s primary election.
NDC consultant Doug Yoakam spoke about the current District 4, noting that it is overpopulated. He added that the other districts are underpopulated.
Yoakam referred to Map 11 as a “very elegant looking map.”
“(That map) keeps those communities (of interest) together and solves the population problems that are in the current districts,” he said. “And it even more elegantly takes care of the population problem with a slightly under 4% deviation.”
Nguyen was the first council member to identify Map 11 as her preferred map.
“I feel like (that map) is the best representation of our city,” she said. “That keeps the majority of us all together,” she said.
Suen referred to Map 11 as offering the least amount of disruption to the city’s residents.
“(That map) continues to keep Elk Grove one whole community,” he said.
Singh-Allen also shared her support for the new map.
“It’s not the best map or the most perfect map, but this is the best map that we have that we can vote on this evening,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.