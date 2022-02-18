The Elk Grove City Council on Feb. 9 further moved with its efforts toward approving a final, redistricted map for the council’s four districts in April.
This map will be based on population totals from the 2020 U.S. census data for Elk Grove. With population changes from 2010 to 2020, redistricting will reestablish population equality for each district.
Federal laws also require redistricting to comply with the Federal Voting Rights Act, in that a district does not prohibit the ability of a projected class population to elect their preferred candidate.
It is also mandated by federal law that redistricting will not result in any racial gerrymandering.
According to state criteria, restricting should include an effort to avoid dividing neighborhoods or “communities of interest” as much as possible.
The staff report for the Feb. 9 meeting notes that communities of interest “can include the population’s race/ethnic composition, the language spoken at home, the 12 areas’ median income(s) and other socioeconomic characteristics, and the type of housing – for example, those in a particular housing development or retirement community.”
In a comparison of council district populations from 2010 to 2020, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, District 4 had the greatest change, with a population increase from 39,596 in 2010 to 55,829 in 2020. This district is currently represented by City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen.
The 2020 census shows that the greatest number of the city’s residents are Asian (58,982), followed by white (57,371) and black (17,854).
The Feb. 9 meeting featured an analysis of the composition of the city’s demographics, presented by the National Demographics Corporation (NDC).
NDC President Doug Johnson shared details about protected class concentrations in Elk Grove, noting that those classes consist of Latino, black/African American, Asian American or Native American.
Regarding Native Americans, Johnson mentioned that because of the low number of Native Americans in each neighborhood, there is no geographic concentration for that protected class of people.
Johnson showed a map, which recognizes Latinos as having their concentration in the middle of the city, and a small amount in the northwest part of Elk Grove.
The map for black/African American residents shows that this protected class of people are most concentrated in west portion of the city.
According to the third presented map, the majority of Asian Americans live in four different city pockets: the west, southwest, north and southeast sections.
Johnson told the council that by law, the protected class pockets should not be divided internally.
“We want to keep each of those concentrated neighborhoods of a protected class together,” he said.
As for overall district populations, based on the 2020 census, Johnson referred to District 4 as “way over by almost 27%.”
He added that the other districts have not decreased in size, but they have, instead, not grown as quickly as District 4.
Johnson added that District 4 will need to reduce its population as part of the redistricting process. As a result, other districts will experience an increase in their populations.
Proposed draft maps have not yet been created.
National Demographics Corporation will be draft and revise those maps for consideration by the community and the City Council.
The staff report notes that draft map revisions will be based on feedback that the City Council receives, and from the community during public hearings and workshops.
City Clerk Jason Lindgren told the council that during the following week, the city’s staff would be furthering the redistricting process through communication with city committees and commissions.
Lindgren mentioned that toward the latter part of this month, public workshops will be introduced. There will also be online participation opportunities available for the community, he noted.
Next month, the council will analyze the submitted maps for consideration, in preparation for adopting a four-district map in April.
For additional information about the redistricting process, visit www.ElkGroveCity.org.
