Elk Grove, CA (95624)

Today

A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.