The Elk Grove City Council, on Aug. 23, was updated on the progress of their priority projects, which include relocating the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove, and revitalizing Old Town Elk Grove.
Those current priority projects, along with the city’s mission, vision and goals were adopted by the council last March.
The city’s current mission statement is to “provide exceptional services that enhance the quality of life for (the city’s) residents and promote a thriving economy in an efficient and effective manner.”
In its vision statement, the city prioritizes a “superior quality of life” intended to build upon its diversity and heritage through such efforts as offering safe neighborhoods, amenities, and educational, employment and residential opportunities that “create a sense of place.”
City goals include having a sustainable economy, a high performing and financially stable city government, and providing infrastructure to meet the city’s needs.
The council’s adopted priority projects are directed toward implementing the city’s mission and vision statements and goals.
In his report to the council on the status of their priority projects, covering the first half of this year, Christopher Jordan, the city’s director of strategic planning and innovation, highlighted some of the city’s accomplishments, including its continuous acquisition of additional tax revenue through the city voter approved Measure E.
Measure E, which went into effect in April, increased Elk Grove’s previous total sales tax rate of 7.75% to 8.75%. Additional tax dollars received by the city are designed to fund community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, and street and park maintenance, as well as addressing homelessness and homelessness prevention.
Jordan mentioned that the city continues to work toward its goal of relocating and expanding the Sacramento Zoo in Elk Grove.
“I’m excited to say that we continue to iterate on the design, and the architecture for the buildings is coming together very nicely, and we hope in the next few months we’ll be able to share more details in the updated plans,” he said.
“We’re also feverishly working on the environmental impact report and the finance plan and all the other moving parts and pieces that will allow this project to come forward for you early next year for consideration and potential action.”
Jordan also mentioned that progress continues to be made with Old Town Elk Grove projects, including Phase 2 of the Elk Grove Boulevard streetscape improvements, from School Street to Waterman Road.
“We’re making great progress with (the Sacramento Municipal Utility District) on the undergrounding for the utilities along the corridor, and hope to have some good news on that (project) in the coming months.”
Another effort to revitalize the city’s historic district is its improvements to Railroad Street.
In addition to the Dust Bowl Brewing Co., which opened at 9676 Railroad St. in late 2021, the city anticipates that LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse, the future barbecue restaurant and bar at 9700 Railroad St., will open this fall, Jordan noted.
Also mentioned by Jordan as highlighted accomplishments for the city is the ongoing work to revise the city’s General Plan, as well as future zoning revisions for the Kammerer Road corridor, and the implementation of the Kammerer Road urban design study.
“Next month, the Planning Commission will consider those amendments and (provide) a recommendation to you on them, and adoption of the environmental impact report for those amendments,” he said. “And we’re hoping by the end of September to have it before the council for your consideration.”
Jordan additional told the council that the city’s staff hopes to soon have a draft electric vehicle transition plan for city operations.
“This (draft plan) will include adding new private and public (electric vehicle) chargers at city campuses around the city, including here at the City Hall campus,” he said. “It will also address how we move into electric vehicles for our overall city fleets, both on the operations side, as well as on the police side.”
Jordan also mentioned that efforts will continue to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within the city’s government and the community.
Although not included in Jordan’s Aug. 23 report to the council, the city is also pursuing Project Elevate, a high-end, mixed-use development that is planned for construction on a 20-acre, city-owned site at the southeast corner of Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards.
Last August, the council unanimously approved an exclusive negotiating agreement with international developer, Hines Interests Limited
Partnership, for the proposed Project Elevate project. However, this May, Hines provided the city with a notice of the termination of that agreement.
According to a city document, dated May 24, 2023, Hines and the city “were unable to come to terms on proceeding with the development within the time frame the city desires and in a manner that preserves the city’s vision for the site.”
The city’s staff and the Project Elevate City Council Ad-Hoc Subcommittee is working to identify a new developer for this project, notes the May 24 document.
Following Jordan’s presentation to the council, Council Member Darren Suen expressed his satisfaction with the progression of many projects in the city.
“We’ve got a lot of irons in the fire,” he said. “It’s nice to see some things progressing.”
Council member Sergio Robles added that he is “looking forward to seeing the growth in Elk Grove.”
