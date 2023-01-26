The Elk Grove City Council, on Jan. 25, unanimously passed a resolution to establish the city’s Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
With Measure E – aka the Elk Grove Safety and Quality of Life Measure – being approved by city voters last November, Elk Grove’s total tax rate will be increased from 7.75% to 8.75% on April 1.
This sales tax increase is estimated to annually generate $21.3 million to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
In addition to an independent citizens’ oversight committee, Measure E requires mandatory financial audits, and public disclosure of spending to help ensure that all funds are responsibly and locally spent.
The Citizens’ Oversight Committee is an advisory body that independently reviews Measure E-generated revenue and expenditures, and presents annual reports to the City Council and the Elk Grove community.
In his presentation to the council during their Jan. 25 meeting, Matthew Paulin, the city’s finance director, expressed the importance of the committee’s annual reports.
“Those reports are a really good distillation of kind of the story on what’s happening with those revenues and expenditures, to tell that story to the community,” he said. “And (the committee will) review the annual independent audit to make sure that we’ve accounted for everything appropriately.”
Paulin added that the committee will not direct staff on how to use Measure E funding or make recommendations on spending priorities.
To help guide the city’s spending of Measure E funds, the city’s staff used community input to develop a list of community needs and priorities.
Those needs and priorities were divided into three categories: public safety, roads and parks safety, and quality of life.
Listed under the category of public safety are reducing crime, addressing homelessness, improving 911, police, fire, and emergency disaster and emergency medical response, and enhancing programs to combat youth crime and gang prevention.
The roads and parks safety category includes maintaining pothole repair and enhancing major roads to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.
Suggestions within the quality of life category are clean and safe picnic areas, and attracting and maintaining local businesses and jobs.
Members of the Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee will be appointed by the City Council.
Council Member Sergio Robles mentioned that he is looking forward to the establishment of this committee.
“I’m excited to see (the committee) and I hope that we have a lot of people applying for this position,” he said. “This is very important. I also hope that we select people who won’t always agree with us, because that’s what makes government work.”
