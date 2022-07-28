The Elk Grove City Council on July 27 voted, 4-1, to adopt a resolution to have a 1-cent per dollar sales tax measure placed on this November’s ballot.
This tax would be used for general community purposes, and if approved, it would likely begin being collected next April. Elk Grove currently has a total tax rate of 7.75%.
The city staff reported that, if approved by the majority of voters, this tax measure would annually generate an estimated $21.3 million to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
In advance of this council agenda item, the city partnered with the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) to identify the community’s needs through public engagement and outreach activities.
Through this partnership, the city and CSD worked with the opinion research firm, FM3 Research, to conduct an email and telephone survey in December 2021. Sixty percent of those respondents mentioned that they would support a 1-cent sales tax measure to enhance local services.
Last month, FM3 Research conducted another survey to gauge how community needs and priorities had potentially changed since the December 2021 survey. In that survey, 63% of the respondents mentioned that they would support a 1-cent sales tax measure to support essential community services.
Elk Grove City Council Member Kevin Spease said on July 27 that he was surprised by the results of these surveys.
“I am shocked, surprised, even flabbergasted that given our current economic climate, residents are supportive of a tax increase,” he said. “Record high inflation, edge of an economic recession, record state revenue. I’m just absolutely surprised.”
During the public comment period of this agenda item, two people spoke in support of the tax measure and two people spoke against it.
Former Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Paul Lindsay was one of the public speakers who expressed his opposition.
“In the current economic arena, with fluctuating inflation continuing to rise, with the nation on the brink of recession, with even the world on the brink of recession, it would be less than compassionate to even propose this action,” he said. “This is not the time, not the place.”
Lindsay also reminded the council of a sales tax measure for a potential half-cent increase in Sacramento County’s sales tax,” he said.
“If both are approved, the city of Elk Grove will be at a 9.25% sales tax,” he said. “In the greater Sacramento area, this will be tied for the highest sales tax imposed of any city in the six-county area.”
Elk Grove resident Liz Irons shared why she supports the city tax measure.
“I am in support of the sales tax increase, because I’d like to see bicycle patrols for the police department,” she said. “I think it’s imperative to keep our children safe. I think then the police department can see a great indication of campers and the homelessness that we see.”
Irons added that she is also interested in more funding for CSD parks in Elk Grove.
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen explained her support for having the question regarding the proposed sales tax measure placed on the ballot.
“It’s not for me to decide,” she said. “What I can respond to is letting the voters decide. The voters have the right to be heard.”
Vice Mayor Darren Suen spoke about the timeliness of proposing this 1-cent sales tax increase.
“There is no good timing for taxes,” he said. “It’s never a good time to pay more for something. But the sad truth is things continue to cost more. Our needs as a city as we grow will continue to increase, and if we’re not able to keep up, if we’re not planning ahead, then we will fall behind.”
Council Member Pat Hume, who cast the lone dissenting vote, noted that because of the challenging economic times, he could not support having this measure placed on this November’s county ballot.
“I cannot in good conscious even ask the question of should you pay more to your government right now,” he said.
