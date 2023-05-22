Elk Grove City Council Member Sergio Robles was arrested in Elk Grove during the early morning of May 20 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Officers arrived at the 5000 block of Elk Grove Boulevard for a welfare check around 5 a.m. after a security guard discovered a stopped vehicle with an unresponsive driver in the middle of a parking lot, Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez told the Citizen.
The driver was identified as Robles and he was determined to be impaired. Officers arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on DUI charges, He was released from custody later that day, according to jail records.
Robles reportedly drove his vehicle with 0.08% or more, by weight, of alcohol in his blood.
On the following day after his arrest, Robles addressed the incident through a statement on his Facebook page.
“Integrity and honor are values that I live my life by,” he wrote. “Yesterday, I fell short on both. On Saturday, I was cited for a misdemeanor driving under the influence.
“I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions. I am deeply sorry to my family, friends, constituents and supporters. The officers involved handled the situation with extreme professionalism, and I apologize for putting them in the situation. I need and will do better.”
Robles did not respond to the Citizen’s request for comment, as of press time.
In addition to being a City Council member, Robles served as an Elk Grove planning commissioner for two and a half years. He was appointed to that role in 2020 by the City Council as the replacement for longtime Planning Commissioner Frank Maita who resigned from that position. Robles also serves as a specialist in the California Army National Guard.
Last November, Robles was elected to serve on the City Council as the council’s District 4 representative. That district is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Bilby Road, Highway 99 and a portion of Bruceville Road, and it continues southward in the area of Franklin Boulevard.
Robles replaced former District 4 representative Stephanie Nguyen, who opted to not seek reelection for her council seat. Seeking a higher office, she was elected to serve as the state Assembly District 10 representative in last November’s election.
