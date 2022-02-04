David Herburger, longtime president and CEO of the Citizen’s former parent company Herburger Publications, Inc., was honored by the Elk Grove City Council during their Jan. 26 regular meeting.
Herburger, who grew up with the publishing company as the son of its earlier owners, Roy and Mary (later Lewis) Herburger, sold his business in a private sale to Bonnie Rodriguez last year.
Rodriguez, who served as the previous company’s managing editor and the editor of The Galt Herald, became the new owner on Jan. 1. Her newly formed company is known as Valley Oak Press.
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen explained why the council chose to recognize Herburger.
“You’ve just been such a tremendous partner and supporter in our city, so we wanted to, of course, recognize you and celebrate you,” she said to Herburger, who was attending the council’s teleconferenced meeting.
Singh-Allen also commended Herburger for maintaining Elk Grove’s “small-town feel” through the Citizen.
“While we’re a growing city, we’re still a small city, we’re still a community of heart, and it’s the Citizen that connects us,” she said.
“Sometimes media plays a very divisive role, but you kept us together, you kept us united, you kept us informed. Regardless of the headlines that have come and gone, you kept us as a community.”
The city’s recognition also mentions the Herburger family who, for more than six decades, were dedicated to providing Elk Grove with a newspaper that maintained its original publisher’s intention to be a “credit to the town.” The Citizen was first published on Feb. 20, 1909.
The Herburger family’s company also published several other greater Sacramento newspapers, including The Galt Herald.
Herburger described his service with the Citizen as having been “a blessing and an opportunity.”
“My mom and dad taught me from the age of 7 (to) get to work and get out there and help the community, and that’s what we’ve done,” he said. “And I can’t thank you enough and I can’t thank the community of Elk Grove enough for giving us the opportunity to play and make Elk Grove a better place.”
Council Member Pat Hume told Herburger that he and his family’s impact on Elk Grove is “indelible.”
“You had big shoes to fill when you took over for your dad and your mom, and I think what I appreciate about you most is that you filled them uniquely in your own way, and you took great elements of both of your parents and brought them to the table, but continued their legacy and made a legacy of your own,” he said.
Council Member Kevin Spease also recognized the Herburger family as a whole, and praised Roy Herburger for his instrumental role in the establishment of the Elk Grove Unified School District.
Spease also praised David Herburger for his impact in the community.
“It’s difficult to see the passage of time, and I really want to thank you for being a great friend, for being an advocate for a community, and making sure that we’re notified of what goes on in Elk Grove,” he said.
Vice Mayor Darren Suen additionally recognized Herburger for carrying on his family’s business.
“I think this community would had lost out had you not done that, so you’re work is very much appreciated,” he said.
