The Elk Grove City Council on Aug. 10 unanimously approved an exclusive negotiating agreement with international developer, Hines Interests Limited Partnership, for the proposed Project Elevate project.
Project Elevate is a high-end, mixed-use development that will be constructed on a vacant 20.4-acre, city-owned property at the southeast corner of Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards. The site neighbors the city’s District56 complex and the Elk Grove Aquatics Center.
This project features plans for retail, dining, entertainment, office and higher density residential uses, as well as a hotel on Civic Center Drive.
In his presentation to the council, Darrell Doan, the city’s economic director, noted that the council’s approved agreement binds the city and Hines to predevelopment activities for six months.
After that time, the final form of Hines’ proposed site plan for the project will be presented to the council for their consideration.
If Hines’ proposal is ultimately approved, a deal would be made for Hines to purchase the property and develop that land according to the agreed upon plan. The purchase price will be determined through an appraisal of the property.
Doan presented a preliminary project schedule, which shows that if progression with Hines continues, construction could possibly begin in April 2024, and the first phase of the project could be completed in March 2026.
Included in Hines’ site plan proposal are 35,262 square feet of retail and restaurant features, 26,260 square feet of specialty market space, a 100-room hotel, two parking structures, with 1,706 spaces, extensive public spaces, and 864 apartments.
The largest public space would be a 49,891-square-foot public plaza.
To fulfill a requirement for this project, 15% of its residential units must be affordable to households making less than 60% of the area median income, based upon household size.
Hines proposes a plan for the project’s total development to be constructed in two phases at a total cost of about $600 million.
Doan noted that Hines’ site plan proposal is different than what the city had envisioned.
“What they are proposing is denser, and that’s a good thing, than the city’s vision,” he said.
He also spoke about the economic benefits that Project Elevate will bring to the city.
“So, all those people in town for a week swimming (at District56) now have a place to go, to stay at a hotel, to eat, to shop, to spend time outside,” Doan said. “This (project), I think, enhances the success we’ve had at District56 and should not detract from it.”
Doan added that Hine’s plan is “key,” noting how it connects the Project Elevate site with District56, and “opens up to Elk Grove Boulevard.”
“It’s park-able and walkable – something Elk Grove debatably doesn’t have, except in a few places,” he said.
At the request of the city, Hines also provided an alternate site plan, which includes more of a street grid system.
A 65-year-old international developer, Hines is headquartered in Houston and has extensive, urban mixed-use experience.
For this project, Hines is partnering with Gensler and TCA Architects. Doan referred to this partnership as a “top-notch” team.
Hines, which established a Sacramento office in 2002, has $90.3 billion of assets under management. The Sacramento office is currently working on Natomas Fountains, a multi-family housing project in the North Natomas area of the capital city. Their projects also include a mixed-use building at 660 J St. in Sacramento.
Hines’ director, Manuel Soto, referred to Project Elevate as the type of project that is a “hallmark of our brand.”
“Throughout cities in all of the country, we’ve created transformative destinations that infuse new life into cities and provide a sense of connectivity in a vibrant atmosphere,” he said.
The city’s analysis of the Elk Grove property as a potential site for the development of a “lifestyle” shopping center project began in late 2016, and the project would evolve into its current mixed-use urban district approach in early 2019.
This property was obtained by the city in 2004, as part of the Laguna Ridge Specific Plan approvals.
According to a city press release, the city’s staff began referring to the project as “Project Elevate” due to the objective for it to “elevate the level of retail, dining, hospitality and entertainment amenities in the city in a walkable environment with dynamic public spaces.”
Doan spoke about the name. “That’s why we call it, ‘Project Elevate’ – we want to elevate the quality of architecture, of design, of density, of walkability,” he said. “We want best-in-class amenities, we want to connect it back to District56.”
The city’s staff presented the proposed project to the council during their February 2019 retreat, and the council gave direction for the staff to continue working on it.
In August 2020, the City Council endorsed the project and declared the property as “surplus,” thus allowing it to be sold to a developer for commercial development. Through that process, the 15% affordable housing element of the project was established.
Last year, the city’s staff engaged the Sacramento-based Turton Commercial Real Estate to assist the city with marketing the project to qualified developers. In that process, which culminated last spring, four proposals were received, including the Hines proposal.
Doan referred to Project Elevate as a “unique” project.
“This is unique, because the project was conceived and initiated by your staff, and not brought to us by the private sector,” he said.
“And so, that it is an innovative and unique process, and the project itself, as I think you will see, is very unique because, frankly, there’s nothing like it in any of Sacramento region’s suburbs, at least not that I’m aware of.”
During the council’s deliberation on whether to support the exclusive negotiating agreement with Hines, Vice Mayor Darren Suen expressed his belief in both the project and Hines.
“All of us have heard, and all of us through our own lived experience, have wanted something to do, so to speak, here in Elk Grove, and more entertainment-driven things, higher retail options,” he said.
“We’ve all wanted that, and so it’s just really exciting to see this concept and vision has come this far, and I’m really excited to take the next step. I believe that Hines is the right partner to continue this forward with, and I look forward to moving things ahead.”
Council Member Pat Hume referred to Project Elevate as one of the most exciting projects that he has reviewed during his long tenure on the council and the city’s Planning Commission.
“The end product really could be something that the city will be proud of for years and years and years, and something completely different than what we’ve had,” he said.
