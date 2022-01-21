The Elk Grove City Council on Jan. 12 unanimously approved a landlord incentive program that is designed to help more lower-income households live in Elk Grove.
This program will be funded through a portion of the city’s $21.9 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act. Through the council’s approval of the landlord incentive program, $200,000 will be allocated to assist about 40 households.
Further funding could be made available if this initial phase of the program is determined to be successful.
Offered through this program is a cash bonus of $3,000 for each landlord who rents a unit through this program for the first time, and $1,500 for each new unit that is rented through this program for the first time.
The program also offers $500 for property managers or real estate agents who refer a property owner to use this program.
Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public services manager, said that the city expects most of the incentives to be used for apartments and single-family homes. However, condominiums and duplexes also qualify for this program.
Property locations should be within in Elk Grove, with the exception being properties in other parts of Sacramento County, as long as that property is used for renting to an Elk Grove household that is experiencing homelessness.
She added that the program also offers rent coverage to landlords while they consider qualified tenants and wait for a Housing Choice Voucher inspection. A Housing Choice Voucher allows lower-income tenants to pay market-rate rent.
In addressing the issue of landlords that are hesitant to rent to lower-income tenants for various reasons, Bontrager noted that the program offers double security deposits for qualified tenants.
While the city has historically placed the majority of its affordable housing investments in the construction of rental housing through federal and state tax credits, building such units was found to not keep pace with the continuously growing demand for those units.
The landlord incentive program was established as a secondary approach to providing more housing for lower-income households.
Bontrager mentioned that Elk Grove, as of Jan. 10, had 149 one- to six-unit properties available to rent, and that only four them were considered affordable to basic lower-income households. Thirty-one percent of those properties were affordable to lower-income households with Housing Choice Vouchers.
But Bontrager noted that while landlords cannot legally discriminate against those who qualify for and obtain these vouchers, many landlords are not willing to work with that program.
Nineteen of the 149 available residential rentals in Elk Grove were one-bedroom units ranging in cost from $1,803 to $2,159 per month.
Two-bedroom rentals in Elk Grove average $2,271, while the highest price residential rental was $3,895 for five bedrooms.
The lone six-bedroom residence was available for $3,100 per month.
“That is far fewer (residential rentals) than we would have in a healthy market, where a 5% vacancy rate is considered kind of normal,” she said.
Bontrager mentioned that households seeking new rental housing face daunting odds, with low inventory and rental prices that have increased by about 30% over pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
Bontrager stressed that it has become increasingly difficult for people to find and afford housing in Elk Grove.
“We see really low vacancies rates,” she said. “Many of our apartment complexes, including all of our affordable complexes, currently now typically have a 0% vacancy rate,” she said. “And there’s very high competition for units. It is not unusual for landlords to get up upwards of 20 applications for one unit.”
Bontrager added that with an increase in resale prices on properties, small landlords are exiting the market.
“Folks that own one or two properties that they rented out are looking around and saying, ‘Hey, you know, I’m never going to get more money than I can get right now for selling this property.’ And they’re often selling to owner-occupants.”
As a result, the tenants who were residing in those homes are forced to reenter the challenging rental market.
“It can be really hard for them to find new housing right now with all the competition on the market,” Bontrager said.
She also noted that the current housing rental market is a key driver of homelessness in Elk Grove.
“We’re starting to see more families become homeless, because they are forced out of their unit for one reason or another – often a resale – and they just cannot find new housing,” Bontrager said.
The housing and public services manager mentioned that with required first and last month’s rent and the security deposit, the move-in cost for a unit in Elk Grove can run a household $6,000 or more.
Furthermore, application fees can cost $50 per adult per application.
“Landlords are collecting a fair amount of applications on properties,” she said. “We have one household in one of our transitional housing projects that has spent, at this point, over $8,000 on applications, and does not yet have an apartment.”
During the council’s deliberation on this program, City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen expressed excitement for its future.
“We all know that there is such a shortage in housing and there is an increase in homelessness, and anything we can do as a city in partnership with everybody else to ensure that we keep families in homes and that we do our part is a winner for me,” she said.
In addition to his support of this program, City Council Member Pat Hume suggested that the city investigate how it might incentivize the construction of more affordable housing that is not limited to apartments.
“How do we incentivize that to comport, so there’s simply more of it available, right?” he asked. “A rising tide raises all boats.”
