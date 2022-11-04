The Elk Grove City Council on Oct. 26 voted, 3-1, in support of a five-year, citywide community workforce training agreement (CWTA) for major capital projects of $1 million or more.
A CWTA is an agreement with one or more labor organizations that establishes the terms and conditions of employment for the construction of one or more projects, and in this case within the city limits of Elk Grove.
The approved agreement, with the Sacramento-Sierra Building & Construction Trades Council (SSBCTC) and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations Council and its member unions, does not apply to maintenance work, such as street and bridge repairs and landscape and drainage work. That work is regularly performed by the city of Elk Grove.
SSBCTC is a performance-based organization that provides contractors with a trained workforce in the construction industry. They represent more than 15,000 union construction workers in the Sacramento, Amador, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra and Yolo counties.
This organization, which was used in the process of building Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino, currently has 32 apprenticeship programs, resulting in 32 pathways in unionized construction.
The approved agreement, which will be operated through the city’s public works department, prioritizes the hiring of Elk Grove and other area residents and does not require contractors/employees to join a union.
In his presentation to the council, Jeff Werner, the city’s public works director, mentioned certain benefits of the agreement.
“It promotes efficient construction operations by prohibiting strikes, work stoppages and lockouts,” he said. “It requires an expedited dispute resolution process, which again facilitates the prohibition of strikes and work stoppages.”
Werner told the council that the proposal for this agreement evolved through a series of events dating back to 2013, with council member requests for the consideration of workforce development opportunities for Elk Grove.
He noted that terms of a proposed citywide community workforce training agreement were established last September.
During this agenda item’s public speaker period, the majority of the speakers spoke in favor of this proposal.
Gina White, a second-year union apprentice worker with IBEW Local 340, expressed her support of the proposal.
“This will allow my husband and I to ascend to the middle-class,” she said.
Among the public speakers who spoke against the proposal was Richard Markuson, who identified himself as representing the Western Electrical Contractors Association, the Plumbing and Heating Contractors of California, the Independent Roofing Contractors of California, and the Sacramento Chapter of the American Fire Sprinkler Association.
“With the adoption of this project labor agreement, you’re shutting the door on 85% of the construction industry that works without a collective bargaining agreement,” he said. “Now, your staff has done a job of saying that anybody has the opportunity to work. But the truth is (that) project labor agreements were designed at the outset to keep non-signatory contractors from bidding on your projects.”
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen shared reasons why she supported the proposal.
“The CWTA will ensure efficient project management of large-scale public works, while also ensuring these projects maximize local, economic employment benefits, including apprenticeship opportunities for minorities, women, and veterans,” she said.
The lone council member to vote against the proposal was Kevin Spease, who asked for the assistance of his council colleagues to help him “get to yes.” He made several requests, including a proposal to amend the $1 million level for major projects mentioned in the proposal.
“I don’t mean to be glib about it, but you can’t build a toilet in San Francisco for less than $1 million,” he said. “I think to say that a large project is $1 million is difficult. I think it should be raised to $10 million.”
Spease did not receive the support he requested from the council, thus resulting in his “no” vote on this proposal.
Hume abstained from voting on this proposal, stating his disapproval of a requirement of the agreement that all contractors make employer contributions to union trust funds on behalf of both union and non-union employees.
“The idea of paying into the pension plan, I don’t see how that benefits the job,” he said. “I don’t see how that benefits the taxpayers and I don’t see how that benefits the worker, because unless that worker does more union work or joins the union after that job, they never vest and get that money. And that’s patently unfair to me.”
