The Elk Grove City Council on Sept. 23 voted 4-0 to allocate $200,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Security (CARES) Act funding for 17 local nonprofits. Vice Mayor Steve Detrick was absent from the meeting.
Half of those funds were approved for four nonprofits: The Elk Grove Aquatics Club, the Laguna Sunrise Rotary Club Foundation, Project R.I.D.E., and the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation. Each of those organizations were awarded $25,000 to supplement their services during the pandemic.
The nonprofit assistance grant program was established through the council’s July 22 approval of a budget for allocating CARES Act funding in the city of Elk Grove.
Based on Elk Grove’s population, the city will receive $2.1 million of the country’s $2.2 trillion CARES Act funds that were approved by the federal government to assist those affected by the COVID-19-related economic fallout.
The $200,000 in nonprofit grants were provided by the CARES Act through the state’s Budget Act of 2020, and are included in the city’s 2020-2021 budget.
Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public services manager, described the struggles that many local nonprofits have experienced.
“They’ve experienced the cancellation of fundraising events, as well as, for many, the need for services has increased,” she said.
The 17 recipients of these CARES Act grants were selected from 22 local nonprofits that submitted applications during a two-week period.
Other local nonprofits qualifying for portions of this funding included Elk Grove Teen Center USA ($17,500), Elk Grove Youth Baseball ($14,000), Strauss Festival of Elk Grove $13,980), Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce ($10,000), and Friends of Elk Grove Animal Shelter ($10,000).
Among the criteria that each of the recipients needed to meet was clearly showing that they were impacted by COVID-19, had a need for financial assistance to remain operational, and had the ability to spend funds on eligible costs by the state’s deadline of Oct. 31. However, a city staff report notes that this deadline will likely be extended to the federal expenditure deadline of Dec. 30.
Stephen Baker, president of the Laguna Sunrise Rotary Club Foundation, said that this nonprofit is appreciative of the CARES Act funds.
“We at the Laguna Sunrise Rotary are excited and grateful for the grant that we just received from the city of Elk Grove,” he said. “With these funds, we will be setting up a food distribution focused on the Thanksgiving holiday to Elk Grove residents.
“We will be co-locating with the Elk Grove Food Bank annual turkey distribution. It will be our own food distribution. We wanted to utilize the opportunity to assist families in need that are already asking for assistance from the Elk Grove Food Bank.”
Baker added that through these funds, this organization plans to distribute 3,900 meals to Elk Grove residents.
Tina Calanchini, executive director of Project R.I.D.E., described the timeliness of the approved grant funding for her organization that provides horseback therapy and education for students with disabilities.
“The CARES funding will allow us to keep our uniquely certificated instructors who teach our riders who are challenged, to allow tuition assistance to those who have no chance of participating without financial help, and to care (of) our herd of specially trained therapy horses,” she said.
“With 41 years of history here, we appreciate the city’s confidence in our commitment to serving our population of those who learn differently. These monies come at a time when everything around us is very uncertain.”
