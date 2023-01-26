The Elk Grove City Council on Jan. 25 unanimously adopted a resolution to allocate $800,000 toward the proposed project to move the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove.
This funding comes through the council’s approved amendment of the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 annual budget, allowing the $800,000 to be transferred from the city’s General Capital Reserve Fund to its General Fund.
If this proposed plan becomes a reality, then the 95-year-old Sacramento Zoo would move from its current 14-acre site in William Land Park to a designated 70-acre portion of a 100-acre Elk Grove city-owned site at the northwest corner of Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway.
Last year, a six-month feasibility study between the city of Elk Grove and the Sacramento Zoological Society identified a potential relocation of the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove as a viable option.
That study was followed by the adoption of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city of Elk Grove and the zoological society. The MOU outlines steps involved in the planning process and potential development of the project in Elk Grove.
In February 2022, the city provided the initial funding of $500,000 for the analysis of this proposed project’s master planning efforts and the preparation of the environmental impact report (EIR) for the Elk Grove site.
An additional $33,000 was combined with that amount from the city’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget from department operations in the city’s strategic planning and innovation, and economic development.
The additional $800,000 in funding allows for the payment of expenses totaling $1.3 million.
An itemized list of current and anticipated costs for the proposed project include $400,000 for the completion of the EIR, $142,000 for preliminary concept designs for roads and cost estimates, and $35,000 for a water supply assessment.
Prior to the council’s deliberation and vote on the resolution to add $800,000 toward the city’s proposed zoo project, Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin, who ran for City Council last November, expressed concerns about the request for additional funding for the proposed zoo.
“We’re spending a lot of money, putting the cart before the horse,” he said. “We need to understand how we’re going to do this, and understand how we’re moving forward.
“We’re spending a lot of money, the economy is changing. As you know, the state is having financial issues. It will start trickling down. So, we need to understand where we’re spending our money before we go spend it.”
Council Member Darren Suen responded to Martin’s comments by stressing the need to spend money prior to making an informed decision on the zoo proposal.
“We are going to have to spend a little bit more money to make sure we have a full picture from environmental standpoint, from our utilities, to our sewer, water, storm drain, all these other things before we can make an informed decision to go forward,” he said.
Vice Mayor Kevin Spease mentioned that while he supports Suen’s position to take this next step, he wants to avoid burdening taxpayers with this project.
“For me to be interested in continuing this in a further step, I’m going to need to see a significant portion of the support come from private funds,” he said. “I’m not interested in doing this on the back of Elk Grove taxpayers. So, I’ll leave that there. That’s my warning signal for the future, but I will vote in favor tonight.”
