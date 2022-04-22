The Elk Grove City Council on April 13 unanimously adopted a new district map for the council’s four districts.
This map is based on population totals from the 2020 U.S. census data for Elk Grove, while the former map was based on the 2010 census. These redrawn council districts will be in place until at least 2031 when the districts will be reviewed based on data from the 2030 census.
With population changes from 2010 to 2020, this redistricting reestablished population equality for each district.
The newly adopted map was selected by the council during their March 23 meeting from multiple potential maps. In making that selection, the council followed a federal law that redistricting will not result in any racial gerrymandering.
Federal laws also require redistricting to comply with the Federal Voting Rights Act, in that a district does not prohibit the ability of a projected class population to elect their preferred candidate.
To assist in the redistricting project, which began on Jan. 26, the city contracted with the National Demographics Corporation, which provided professional demographic services in the examination of the proposed maps.
The selected map covers all four council districts, and it became effective upon its April 13 adoption by the council.
Included in the adopted map is the new District 1, which lies between Laguna and Elk Grove boulevards, Interstate 5 and Laguna Springs Drive.
The only change to District 1 is an extension in its size from Bruceville Road to Laguna Springs Drive. District 1’s current representative is Vice Mayor Darren Suen, whose term continues until December 2024.
Bordering the new District 2 are Elk Grove-Florin, Elk Grove, Grant Line, Calvine and Bruceville roads and Whitelock Parkway.
A former portion of District 4 became part of District 2. That area is bounded by Whitelock Parkway, Kammerer and Bruceville roads and Highway 99.
Council Member Pat Hume presently serves as the representative for District 2. He announced last year that he would not seek reelection, and would instead run for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat in this June’s primary race.
Running for the District 2 council seat for this November election are Community Service District Director Rod Brewer, Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Sergio Robles and business owner Felipe Martin.
The newly adopted council district map does not affect District 3, which has the boundaries of Calvine Road, Franklin Boulevard, sections of Highway 99, Elk Grove Boulevard and Elk Grove-Florin Road.
Council Member Kevin Spease is the representative for District 3. His term runs through December 2024.
The district that experienced the greatest change in the redistricting process is District 4, which is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Bilby Road, Highway 99 and a portion of Bruceville Road. District 4 continues southward in the area of Franklin Boulevard.
In the redistricting process, District 4 lost its section of land bordered by Whitelock Parkway, Kammerer and Bruceville roads and Highway 99.
The representative for District 4 is Stephanie Nguyen, who is running for the newly formed Assembly District 10 seat in this June’s primary election.
There are currently no candidates for this November’s District 4 election.
Following the council’s adoption of the map, Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen commended those involved with the redistricting process that led to that adoption.
“I think all of us agree that we wish we had more time, but what you did with this time was quite remarkable, and provided ample opportunities for communities to engage, to get varieties of maps and go through the due diligence and the process to identify a map that had the least amount of concerns,” she said.
Singh-Allen added that she believes the new map is a “great product from all that hard work.”
