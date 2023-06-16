The Elk Grove City Council, on June 14, unanimously adopted the city’s $349 million budget for the fiscal year (FY) 2023-24. The new budget will take effect on July 1 when the new fiscal year begins.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen spoke positively about this approved budget.
“Like my colleagues have stated, (I’m) very proud of this balanced $349 million budget and capital improvement plan,” she said. “Very, very remarkable. I’m also proud that we are preparing for uncertainty as part of our fiscal responsibility for the future, and that the city will maintain a 25% reserve to assist with navigating future economic uncertainty and cash flow needs.”
During his June 14 presentation to the council, Shay Narayan, the city’s budget manager, announced that since the council’s May 24 meeting, the budget proposal increased from its previous $348 million proposal – noting that there was a “$600,000 change.”
Those changes, he noted, include $500,000 from the General Fund for anticipated compensation impacts for the city’s staff, and $50,000 from the General Fund to increase each member of the council’s annual discretionary fund by $10,000.
The latter funding doubled the mayor and council members’ annual discretionary spending for council assistance or providing funding for nonprofits, thus allotting them each $20,000 per year for that purpose.
The remaining $50,000 portion of the budget increase is designated for the Laguna Ridge Community Facilities District Maintenance Fund to budget for an anticipated increase in operating costs for the city’s District56 center.
Partly because of two new funding sources – Measure E sales tax revenue and new casino mitigation funding – the total of the newly adopted fiscal year budget is $55 million more than the previous year’s adopted budget. The increase also includes capital project funding carry-overs.
Measure E, the city’s voter-approved sales tax measure, increased Elk Grove’s total tax rate of 7.75% to 8.75% in April. These funds are intended to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
The city estimates that the total Measure E, year-one revenue could be $22.5 million, with 50% of that revenue being received by the city, 30% by the Cosumnes Community Services District, and 20% allocated for the city’s future priority projects reserve.
Narayan mentioned that of the city’s anticipated $11 million in Measure E funding for FY 2023-24, more than half of that funding is designated for reducing crime (42%) and addressing homelessness (18%). Another large portion of that funding will be allocated toward maintaining streets (24%).
The Measure E expenditure plan was previously recommended for adoption by the city’s Measure E Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
This September, the city is expected to begin receiving casino mitigation funding from Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino, which is owned by the local Wilton Rancheria tribe.
Through its agreement with the Wilton Rancheria, the city will annually receive $4 million from the tribe for police and code enforcement costs, roadway maintenance needs, and payments in lieu of city taxes.
As for the city’s General Fund, a city staff report notes that it is structurally balanced and fiscally sustainable, and continues to have increases in its reserves, based on the city’s reserve policy.
Narayan told the council that while General Fund revenues have historically experienced growth, a 6.5% decline in General Fund revenue is projected for FY 2023-24. The projected General Fund budget for FY 2023-24 is $88.9 million, which is about $2.9 million (3.4%) more than the current fiscal year.
“That (decline) is mostly due to one-time revenues that were received this fiscal year,” he said.
Those one-time revenues included a $4 million transfer to the General Fund from the Police Community Facilities District, and $2.5 million in transfers from the city’s risk management fund into the General Fund.
Narayan added that all the other revenue sources are projected to remain “flat.”
He mentioned that General Fund spending is projected to decline by 6.3% in FY 2023-24, and that the city expects to receive $6 million in compensation increases.
Council Member Rod Brewer commented on the decrease in General Fund revenue and expenditures.
“We’re going to be 6% roughly short on revenues, but we’re also going to be 6% short on expenditures, and that helps us balance and see things out,” he said.
Narayan noted that there was additional increased spending during the 2022-23 fiscal year due to one-time expenditures.
“This fiscal year included some significant one-time expenditures, as well,” he said. “So, $7.5 million hitting this fiscal year for paying off our sales tax-sharing agreement with The Ridge (Shopping Center), and that’s reflected in the transfer-out category, and nearly $3 million in one-time transfer outs to the capital reserve fund via previous council(-approved) actions.”
The top two General Fund revenue sources are sales tax and property tax, with sales tax being the largest revenue item of the General Fund.
During the council’s May 24 meeting, City Manager Jason Behrmann noted that 70.6% of the General Fund is spent on police services. Funding for those services represent 17% of the city’s overall budget.
Narayan told the council that based on trends and economic indicators, the city’s sales tax consultants project an average of a 3% annual increase in sales tax revenue in Elk Grove during the next five years.
During his June 14 presentation, Narayan also shared projections for the capital improvement program, noting that the total plan appropriations for the next five years is more than $262 million, with 72% of the projects being funded, and the unfunded, 28% portion being in the potential grants category.
Among the major capital improvement projects that are included in the five-year plan are the new Elk Grove Library improvements, the second phase of the Old Town Elk Grove street improvements, and citywide traffic signal upgrades and congestion relief work.
Funding from Senate Bill 1 – aka the Road Repair and Accountability Act – will aid capital improvement projects in the city. It is projected that this funding will be used for adding a second eastbound left turn lane on Elk Grove Boulevard at Auto Center Drive, and adding slurry sealing, resurfacing and pavement rehabilitation on the city’s streets.
The forecast for the city’s funding through Measure A – the half-cent, countywide sales tax initiative – involves using this funding for such projects as Sheldon and Bradshaw roads roundabout improvements, the Elk Grove Creek Trail Gap Closure, and more funding toward the city’s signal light and traffic congestion project and slurry sealing and resurfacing of city streets.
Council Member Rod Brewer spoke about the city’s capital improvement plans during the council’s June 14 meeting, noting that it provides a “good road map for where we’re going into for next year.”
“We have our agreement money through Wilton Rancheria, we have the Measure E funds that helps get us through these rough patches, and the thing I love about the capital improvement plan that forecasts over a five-, 10-year window, we give ourselves a flexibility to readjust,” he said. “And that’s where I really appreciate the work that is being done here.”
Brewer summarized his overall thoughts on the fiscal year 2023-24 city budget.
“(It is) very balanced, very sound, and thank you,” he said.
Council Member Darren Suen also spoke positively about the newly adopted budget.
“I’m very pleased and proud that we are in the fiscal shape that we’re in,” he said. “We’re truly set up to be sustainable. We’ve got the means to execute, providing amenities for our residents, things that will maintain or improve our quality of life, and (it) allow us to make strategic plays of things like paying off things early.”
