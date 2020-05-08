Elk Grove’s 111-year-old community newspaper is undergoing a change that begins early next month.
Starting on June 5, the Citizen will only publish Friday editions every week. Our final Wednesday edition will run on May 27. This is the Citizen’s first publication change since the paper canceled its Saturday edition more than 30 years ago.
In support of our subscribers, their current subscriptions will be extended. Subscription rates will also be lowered to reflect the change to our publication schedule.
Like news media companies across California, the Citizen’s parent company, Herburger Publications Inc. has spent nearly two months adapting to an economy that was dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of its advertisers had to temporarily shut down under the stay-at-home order directed by state and Sacramento County officials who want to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Herburger’s management determined that a single weekly edition was the best move for the Citizen in this new economic landscape.
Although the Wednesday edition will end next month, the Citizen staff will remain dedicated to informing the Elk Grove community about its local governments, schools, crime issues, and sports. Our staff writers will also continue to document how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the city and its 174,000 residents.
The Citizen’s website, www.EgCitizen.com will be frequently updated each week with breaking news stories and other community news coverage. Social media users can also check out news updates, community announcements, and images by the Citizen’s photographer, Steve Crowley on our publication’s Facebook page.
For information about subscriptions, contact Herburger Publications Inc. at (916) 685-5533.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.