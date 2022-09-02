Authorities on Aug. 28 arrested an Elk Grove resident and chiropractor for allegedly committing sexual assault.
Michael Jimenez Ruiz, 55, was charged with a felony count of coerced sex, a felony count of sexual battery against a restrained person, and a misdemeanor count of touching the victim against her consent.
The Elk Grove police took the suspect into custody at the 8700 block of Heathermist Way in Elk Grove, according to a police watch summary.
Ruiz was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and then released the next day on a $170,000 bail, Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesperson Rod Grassmann reported. He was arraigned at the Sacramento Superior Court on Aug. 30, but the court did not report the outcome, as of press time.
Ruiz was accused of committing the offenses against a woman identified as “Margarita Doe” on March 18, 2022, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Further details about her relations with the suspect were not disclosed in the complaint.
The sheriff’s Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau investigated Ruiz after he was accused of committing the offenses. Grassmann said that the suspect worked as a chiropractor in several locations throughout Sacramento County and was known to treat numerous patients.
The investigation of Ruiz is ongoing and readers with information that could aid detectives are asked to contact the Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5070 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.
