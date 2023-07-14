Elk Grove police detectives on July 13 arrested a chiropractor who is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old patient.
Jeffrey Labrado, 57, was arrested on charges of sexual battery, indecent exposure, and using a foreign objection for sexual penetration by force or fear.
The suspect allegedly committed the offenses while he treated the teenage victim at the Elk Grove Chiropractic Office on East Stockton Boulevard this April. Investigators yesterday took him into custody at his office. Labrado was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where his bail was set for $300,000, according to jail records.
Authorities said it’s currently unknown if there are more victims. Readers who have information about additional victims or Labrado’s alleged offense are asked to contact the Elk Grove police’s detective bureau at (916) 627-3732.
