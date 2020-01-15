Angela Perry, the CEO and president of the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce, swears in the new board members for 2020. They are Lisa Avila, Republic Services; Phyllis Baltz, Methodist Hospital; Dr. Ed Bush, Cosumnes River College; Josh Green, Cosumnes Community Services District; Waldo Herrera, Realty World Connect; Christopher Hoffman, Elk Gove Unified School District; Keith Lewis, State Farm Insurance; NItza Medina-Garcia, InfoCompass Business Solutions; Bob Miller, First US Community Credit Union;Frank Maita, Paula Maita & Co.; Oscar O’con, O’con and Associates; Jim O’Donnell, Elk Grove Citizen; Donna Ables, RE/MAX Gold; Sarah Costa, Sutter Health; and Kevin Spease, ISSE Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.