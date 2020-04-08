Angela Perry, president/CEO of the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce, last week said that the Chamber is focusing on assisting local businesses that have been financially impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
However, Perry noted that the Chamber is not currently in position to provide financial support to businesses.
“All we can do is pass on information at this point,” she said. “Our hands are tied as far as providing any kind of financial support. But certainly we’re trying to get relevant information and access for resources out to the businesses.”
Perry mentioned that one of the many questions that the Chamber recently received pertains to how business owners can obtain Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.
“Lots of people are wondering how to get information about these SBA loans, of course,” she said. “We always direct them to our website, to the SBA website, as well as to their own banker, because that’s always their best bet.”
Information on these loans can be accessed through the Chamber’s new, COVID-19 Rapid Response webpage, www.ElkGroveCA.com/covid19-rapid-response/.
Included in a section on that page is a recently compiled list of active SBA lenders, as well as information regarding that association’s disaster assistance for businesses.
Perry noted that visitors of this page can learn a lot regarding the requirements for receiving business loans during the coronavirus pandemic.
“There are several different one pagers that summarize the requirements and the qualifications pretty well,” she said. “So, I would absolutely encourage people to look at those (pages).”
As a nonprofit, the Elk Grove Chamber recently applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, but was denied, Perry noted.
“I’m not sure why they didn’t include us,” she said. “And we weren’t the only nonprofit type that got excluded, but it’s certainly painful, especially because we’re supporting small business.”
Also accessible through the COVID-19 Rapid Response page are news updates regarding this coronavirus.
Perry emphasized the Chamber’s desire to keep people well-informed.
“We’re trying to push out a lot of information every day,” she said. “Every time we get an update from the county, we put it out there.”
In building its new web page, the Chamber sent out a survey to the entire community, asking what questions they had. Some of the answers to those questions are available on this page.
Perry mentioned that the Chamber is working hard to present the most helpful information, derived from reputable sources.
She added that because many people are confused about what businesses remain open, it is important to promote those businesses.
“I think the more that we can promote the businesses, so that the community knows what’s happening, the healthier that we’re all going to be, because we can use those options instead of going out and trying to find the services and products that we’re looking for,” Perry said.
In addition to providing updates and other information through its new COVID-19 web page, the Chamber recently decided to waive its upcoming membership dues, she explained.
“We’re trying to do our best to help out, as well, even though we’re a (nonprofit) and we’re trying to stay afloat,” Perry said. “But we’re trying to make it as easy for our members as we can. So, any of our members whose membership dues come due during the quarantine, we’re extending their due dates by 60 days.”
She added that it is not necessary for any of these members to show proof of financial hardships, due to COVID-19.
Perry assured the community that the Chamber will continue to be accessible throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re still here,” she said. “If anybody needs anything, we’re here; we’re answering phones and emails. We’re not in the office, but we’re available and we’re here to help. If anybody has any questions, if we don’t have the answer, we’ll find it.”
The Chamber can be contacted at (916) 691-3760 or aperry@elkgroveca.com.
