A large crowd filled the 3,000-square-foot bookstore and café, A Seat at the Table, on Laguna Springs Drive on Aug. 23 for its “Save Our Store” event.
The gathering was held to launch the store’s sponsorship program as part of its efforts to assist this financially challenged, 2-year-old business, which was impacted by rising inflation, issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and general hardships experienced by independent bookstores that compete against major online vendors and larger brick-and-mortar bookstores.
Emily Autenrieth, this business’s primary owner, reiterated her concern that she shared with the Citizen early this year that her already financially struggling store could be put out of business if a Barnes & Noble store was to open in Elk Grove.
“What I know is that it was confirmed through someone I trust that they were working on coming here, and I haven’t heard anything since (early this year),” she said. “There’s absolutely a fear.”
The Citizen also reached out to Barnes & Nobles to acquire a comment regarding this rumor, but this major bookseller chain did not respond to that request, as of press time.
Autenrieth stressed that a big-box store bookstore and her nearly 2-year-old business would not be able to coexist in Elk Grove, and that the 2011 closure of the large Borders Books & Music store paved the way for the opening of her business.
“We wouldn’t have (opened the store if Borders was still open), at least not in this format,” she said. “We would have pursued social justice one way or the other, but if the community already had a bookstore that was serving its needs, we wouldn’t necessarily have come in to do it that way.”
Autenrieth described her business as a bookstore, café and community hub that is inviting to everyone – a place where “everyone has a seat at the table.”
“We’re family-owned and queer-owned, and (in addition to offering books and coffee bar service), we are here to really create that third space that is not work and not home, but it's a valuable space where you can connect with other people, where you can relax, where you can get work done,” she said.
A highlight of the event was Autenrieth’s announcement of a strategic plan to bolster the viability of her business.
“We do have a strategic plan for the café that will be ramping up sales quarter by quarter through the end of 2024,” she said. “And we have a new store manager, (who) was our business manager part-time.
But now she’s a full-time store manager who is implementing a lot of those changes with partnerships.
“So, Anchor & Tree, our coffee roaster, they are coming in here and actually helping with training plans, helping with hands-on training with the baristas. And then we’re also working on some partnerships with (a local bakery), and with the Sweet Oven Wholesale macarons.”
Autenrieth noted that these partnerships will help her business to increase its viability and expand its connection with the community.
She also announced her plan to establish a nonprofit hybrid model for her business before the end of this year.
“This has been pioneered by other stores around the country, really, because mission-driven work and capitalism are not super compatible,”
Autenrieth said. “And also, the bookselling model is a hard one. It doesn't leave a lot of room for spending money on mission-driven work.
“So, with that, a number of stores have built this hybrid model out where the bookstore and the café are run by the business and then a nonprofit does the mission work. And because they’re partnering, it’s actually increasing the capacity of both to do what they're trying to do. And so, for us, because we have always been about our mission, our name is our mission.”
