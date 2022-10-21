The legal conflict continues over the fate of Zeus, a 16-month-old German Shepherd that was seized by Elk Grove animal control authorities after they deemed him to be dangerous this summer. He reportedly bit a pedestrian and an Elk Grove police officer before he was taken to the city animal shelter in July.
This week, an Elk Grove animal control officer became a defendant in the legal battle. One of the dog’s co-owners claims that she botched the law enforcement process and illegally took Zeus into custody during her staff’s unexpected visit to the owner’s home.
Authorities considered euthanizing Zeus before his main owner, Faryal Kabir sued the city in both federal and Sacramento Superior courts to block his execution last month. She also reportedly filed a claim that seeks $500,000 for her injuries and losses as well as $5 million if Zeus is euthanized.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen was named as a defendant in Faryal’s federal lawsuit since she’s being held for “ensuring that the city’s laws are constitutional.” On Oct. 13, the city’s legal defense filed a request to a federal judge to dismiss the claim against the mayor since she was not involved in the seizure of Zeus.
This case began in May when an Elk Grove resident notified animal control authorities after
Zeus allegedly got out of Faryal’s vehicle at her driveway and bit his legs. Faryal claimed that she was surprised by the stranger’s nearby presence, which caused her dog to protect her.
The extent of the man’s injuries are disputed - Faryal’s attorney claimed that he was nipped and had minor scratches, while the city’s legal defense submitted photographs of his large bite marks to the court for review.
Faryal drew public attention to her situation at two Elk Grove City Council meetings last month.
She last spoke to them during their Sept. 28 meeting when she emotionally called upon them to release her dog and have him placed in a dog rescue sanctuary.
“I’m here to ask you to spare his life,” she said.
Zeus remains detained at the animal shelter and its staff has not announced their plans for him, as of press time.
“Due to the pending litigation, we are not releasing any additional information beyond what we’ve released already,” city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence told the Citizen on Oct. 18.
In early October, Faryal was placed on a temporary 5250 hold by the Elk Grove police after she threatened suicide if her dog was euthanized, the Sacramento Bee reported.
Last month, a federal judge lifted a temporary block against the city’s planned euthanasia. Hon. Troy Nunley of California’s Eastern District Court wrote in his opinion that he made this motion since Faryal’s Sacramento Superior Court case is still active.
On Oct. 14, Faryal reportedly visited the shelter to take him back into her custody. The shelter staff declined her request.
Faryal’s sister Gehsal Kabir, who was named as one of the dog’s owners, filed a lawsuit on Oct. 19 that includes an Elk Grove animal control officer for allegedly seizing Zeus five days before the deadline when Faryal had to show that she complied with several city orders on handling a dangerous dog.
Gehsal filed an injunctive action against Animal Control Officer Crystal Mocek in the Sacramento Superior Court. The officer was added to the same lawsuit that was filed against the city. Gehsal’s attorney, Andrew Shalaby claimed that Mocek’s body camera recorded her admitting that she could not take Zeus before Faryal’s deadline for a compliance check.
City authorities mailed a notice to Faryal and informed her that she had 30 days to comply with their orders that include enrolling Zeus into an obedience class, controlling him with a three-foot leash, and purchasing liability insurance.
Shalaby wrote that state law extends the 30-day period by five days since the notice was mailed. Therefore, Faryal’s actual deadline was July 20, while the Elk Grove police and animal control staff visited her home and took her dog on July 15.
During that encounter, authorities determined that Faryal failed to comply with the city’s requirements for Zeus. They then had her escort her dog to an animal control vehicle. A police body camera filmed what happened next. While he was placed on a long leash, Zeus walked over to an Elk Grove police officer and quickly bit his left leg while he stood on a street. He suffered injuries from the bite, according to the city’s legal defense.
In Geshal’s lawsuit, her attorney claimed that Zeus was agitated during the intense situation when he smelled the animal control vehicle, which he described as an “animal death wagon.” He wrote that German Shepherds are known to be protective of their owners and Zeus went into a defensive mode when uniformed officers approached him.
City authorities issued a misdemeanor citation to Faryal for not complying with city orders for her dog. On Oct. 3, City Attorney Jonathan Hobbs wrote a letter to her and announced that the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges against her. He added that the city attorney’s office subsequently won’t pursue criminal prosecution regarding the citation.
That letter was included in Geshal’s lawsuit that sought the release of Zeus and his delivery to her. She alleged that the dog has been placed in solitary confinement at the animal shelter and has worn a tight harness for the past two months.
“Zeus is not a dangerous dog, and did not act unexpectedly or in any manner that would warrant its incarceration of destruction,” her lawsuit stated.
Sacramento Superior Court Judge Richard Sueyoshi on Oct. 17 rejected Geshal’s application for the dog’s release and dismissed her attorney’s submitted documents as “confused and deficient filings.”
