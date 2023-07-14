Rhoads Schoolhouse, the historic, one-room school structure in Elk Grove Regional Park, is gradually undergoing various repairs, following vandalism that occurred to the building this spring.
The 19th century schoolhouse, which was moved to the park from Sloughhouse in 1976, is home to the Rhoads School Living History Program for children, and special tours administered to the public by the Elk Grove Historical Society. The living history program at the schoolhouse is designed to introduce present-day children to the education life of children of the 1890s.
Around May 22, following the park’s closure for the day, wood was thrown through three windows of the building, a wooden flagpole near the school was torn down and destroyed, and some damage was done to Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD)-owned machinery in the park. CSD operates Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
Jenna Brinkman, CSD public relations manager, told the Citizen that while security cameras are located in the park in collaboration with the Elk Grove Police Department, this vandalism was not filmed in any security camera footage. She added that a police report was filed, but that she is not aware of any leads in the case.
Brinkman noted that it will cost $800 to $1,000 to replace the schoolhouse’s three windows that were vandalized.
“One of the windows has been fixed, and we expect the other windows will be fixed soon,” she said.
Since the CSD is responsible for the maintenance and repairs of the Rhoads Schoolhouse, these repairs will be funded by its Landscape and Lighting assessments in the District Wide Benefit Zone, which is funded by CSD residents throughout the district.
As for the CSD’s machinery that was damaged, Brinkman noted that it is old, unused equipment that will not be repaired, and thus will not result in any repair costs.
Brinkman did not have any available information regarding the flagpole, as of press time.
Louis Silveira, a board member of the Elk Grove Historical Society, expressed his disappointment about the vandalism at the schoolhouse.
“All I can say is it’s just sad that things like this happen,” he said. “The project is almost 50 years old. This is history, and (the old schoolhouse) is something that we can’t get back.”
He told the Citizen that the vandalism was discovered at about 8 a.m. by Roberta Tanner, the director of Rhoads School and a member of the society’s board.
“(Tanner) came to class and the windows were broken,” Silveira said. “She had a class scheduled that day. When she saw the broken glass, she called Dave Chalmers, who is one of our fire starters in the morning (and the society’s facilities manager). I don’t think he was planning on coming, because the weather has been good, but he came and picked up all the glass and everything. They had the class and then we put up (plywood over the broken windows).”
During the same day, the society contacted the CSD to report the incident.
Silveira noted that all six of the schoolhouse’s windows and their frames were replaced about a year ago, because the windows were no longer able to be easily opened and closed.
The windows are especially important for the building, since the structure – in 19th century fashion – is not equipped with air conditioning.
Silveira mentioned that while he is disappointed with the vandalism, the timing for the repairs is good.
“Right now, we're just kind of waiting (for the repairs to be completed, but) we won’t have any classes scheduled until September,” he said. “So, there's no real rush.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.