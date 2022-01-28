The effort to count Elk Grove’s homeless population has been delayed until next month, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
This count, which was previously scheduled for Jan. 27, will instead be conducted on Feb. 24.
Known as Point-in-Time (PIT), this regional, Sacramento Steps Forward-led project is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A new count is completed every two years.
Through the support of volunteers and partners, data is collected on the number of unsheltered people living in Elk Grove, as well as subpopulations such as veterans and those experiencing chronic homelessness.
Becky Jones, a homeless outreach navigator with the city of Elk Grove, explained the importance of determining the number of homeless people living in Elk Grove, as well as in other areas of the region.
“The reason that we need to represent the amount of homeless campers in our community is because of the funding (and) that it is dispersed goes to the population with the most needs,” she said. “For example, in the south Sac(ramento) area, where they’re going to have a couple of thousand people at a time, the funding needs are greater.
“(The homeless population totals) will help determine what kind of services are being provided and what kind of services need to be increased in that generalized area.”
Although Elk Grove’s homeless counting effort for 2022 had yet to be conducted, Jones shared her unofficial estimate of the number of unhoused people living in Elk Grove.
“My best guesstimate would actually be somewhere in the ballpark of about 140 to 150 (homeless people living in Elk Grove),” she said.
Jones described one of the most challenging aspects of attempting to obtain an accurate count of the homeless population.
“A lot of the families are not usually found easy, because they tend to hide from the system, mostly law enforcement, because families are highly afraid of having their children removed and things like that,” she said.
Jones mentioned that Elk Grove’s current homeless situation is not large, compared to many other areas.
“I would say it’s not as much of an issue (in Elk Grove) as in other areas, simply because we have a wonderful city that takes a very hands-on and a very holistic approach to homelessness,” she said. “And we do have a variety of services that the city funds they provide to try to eliminate homelessness, in general, for our citizens here in Elk Grove.”
Those assisting with the PIT program receive training before being assigned to a designated area, where they join a team, which canvasses that area. Volunteers can also volunteer to work in a specific area.
Jones mentioned that because the privacy of each homeless person is respected, volunteers are not required to obtain an unhoused person’s full name.
“If they choose not to identify themselves, they don’t have to,” she said. “We really need the information regarding the amount of homeless individuals more so than we need for them to identify themselves.”
Jones added that as an alternative, homeless people can provide the initials of their first and last names.
She noted that an important part of working with the local homeless population is developing trust.
“Oftentimes we have to start by building that relationship with our clients before we are able to help them,” Jones said. “The homeless population and the people that are displaced really don’t care what you know until they know that you care about them and their outcome.”
For information on volunteering for the Point-In-Time count, visit Sacramento Steps Forward’s website, https://SacramentoStepsForward.org/.
