Chris Perris, a teacher and activities director at Joseph Kerr Middle School, recalled when his class saw each other online in mid-April.
His leadership class used the application Zoom, which enables a large number of users to turn on their web cameras and view each other live on their computer screens.
“I just let them see each other and talk,” Perris said. “I think they missed each other; I think they missed what they had.”
This was the first time their class was together since the Elk Grove Unified School District closed all of its campuses on March 7, due to concerns over the novel coronavirus. Students will stay at home and complete their classes online until the school year ends on May 29.
The Elk Grove school district, which serves 64,000 students in 67 schools, was one of California’s earliest districts to close their schools in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak in the state. Their district and school employees soon started a “distance learning” plan to resume classes online and to ensure that every student has online access. Students who lacked devices to access their classes were lent Chromebook network computers via drive-thru style distribution in high school parking lots.
The district’s superintendent, Christopher Hoffman told the school board on April 21 that 90% of students were in contact with their schools and started online classes during the first week of instruction.
“We are back in the teaching and learning business, which is pretty exciting,” Hoffman told them.
The Citizen spoke with Perris about his experiences with the new online learning system. He now stays home and teaches leadership and physical education classes.
Perris also focuses on the entire Kerr student body by organizing online activities to boost school spirit while students remain at home. Students were invited to celebrate Sibling Day, tell others about books they read, and to record music videos on the popular TikTok application.
“I still want them to be engaged with their school,” Perris said.
The activities director said that he is already planning student activities for the next school year - that is if the school district reopens their campuses this fall.
“If everything goes well, we’ll have our first dance in September, so we have to book that,” Perris said.
When it comes to teaching, he uses different applications such as Google Classroom and Synergy to interact with students and their parents.
“The kids know the technology, but again I think the key is that it has to be a partnership with parents,” Perris said.
Students are given deadlines to submit homework assignments to Perris for him to grade. He also records attendance by reviewing when students checked into their online classes.
His leadership students are expected to be professional when they use the Zoom application – they have to wear clothes that fit their school’s dress code and they cannot lay on their beds when they appear on the screen.
As for his physical education students, they are assigned to perform exercises and then log in their total number of minutes for their physical activities. Perris mentioned that students are offered music to play while they perform sit-ups and jumping jacks.
Perris noted that parents are asked to keep track of their children’s work for his physical education class.
He said that students are asked to stick to a regular schedule while they continue their classes in a new format.
“’(I tell them) if you feel anxious then take a walk,’” Perris said. “We also understand that it is a new thing, too.”
During his interview, he mentioned that many teachers at Kerr are willing to help each other out in learning how to use the technology for their new online classes.
“There’s been a lot of collaboration, and that’s what I love about Elk Grove,” Perris said.
