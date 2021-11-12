By Lance Armstrong
Citizen Staff Writer
The Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s plan to open a large taproom in Old Town Elk Grove has been delayed until December.
Dust Bowl spokesperson Michelle Peterson told the Citizen that the opening of this Turlock-based craft brewery business’s Elk Grove location was slowed due to COVID-19 pandemic-related late deliveries of furnishings for that site.
Peterson mentioned that the Elk Grove taproom, which will operate at 9676 Railroad St., south of Elk Grove Boulevard, will be in operation by no later than mid-December. The company previously planned for an earlier fall opening, she noted.
“(The project is) almost to the finish line,” Peterson said.
Following the preparation of the Elk Grove building, the company will introduce its third taproom, with the others being in Turlock and Monterey.
The road to the opening of the company’s Elk Grove taproom began four years ago, when the city purchased the site for $420,000.
Upon the City Council’s approval in July 2018, the property was sold to the Sacramento-based D&S Development, which rehabilitated the building where Dust Bowl will operate its taproom.
Dust Bowl’s future opening is part of Railroad Street and Old Town Elk Grove’s revitalization, which also includes the new Old Town Plaza, and another brick warehouse building that is owned and will be rehabilitated by D&S Development.
Features of the new taproom will include a 3,000-square-foot barroom and a 7,000-square- foot patio. There will be 30 taps indoors and another 30 taps outdoors.
The Elk Grove taproom will have the largest tap system, Peterson noted.
“The guests in that area will actually experience the most choices of our three tap rooms,” she said.
Dust Bowl Brewing Co. offers 14 year-round beers and a regular, steady stream of rotating specialty brews.
Other attractions of the Elk Grove location will be large firepits, an artificial turf area with cornhole games, antique wood boxes from the early era of this structure, and a raised patio at one end of the outdoor area.
Peterson told the Citizen that enhancing the interior of the building are original, brick walls.
“We left all of the exposed brick,” she said. “It exudes a lot of history in the building itself.”
She also mentioned that the Elk Grove location will not include a brewery.
“All of our beers are freshly brewed in Turlock, and we will be delivering to the Elk Grove location two or three times a week, depending on how quickly we go through the beer and they’re ready for new deliveries,” Peterson said.
The Elk Grove taproom’s on-site manager will be Michael Matthews.
Included within the Elk Grove building will be Hueto’s Kitchen, which will offer food service.
Cal Leidig and Chris Tringali, who already have a food truck in the patio area of the Monterey taproom, are the owners of Huedo’s Kitchen.
Peterson described the food of that business as “elevated pub fare.”
With the Elk Grove location of the Dust Bowl Brewing Co. a little more than a month away from its opening, Peterson noted that there is excitement in the air.
“We’ve been going to a lot of beer fests and beer events in (the Sacramento) region, and all we hear is excited beer fans who can’t wait for the (Elk Grove) taproom to open,” she said. “We, too, are excited (for that opening).”
