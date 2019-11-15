Authorities arrested a 33-year-old driver who reportedly ran a red light and collided with a SUV in north Elk Grove during the evening of Nov. 9. The suspect’s 35-year-old passenger died from his injuries, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported.
Investigators determined that Steven Bhardwaj of Plymouth was intoxicated during the incident. They arrested him on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and causing injury and death, the CHP reported.
Sacramento County coroners did not identify the deceased victim, as of press time.
“Once again, we have another reminder of the dangers of drunk driving!” the CHP’s South Sacramento office stated on Facebook. “DUI crashes are 100 percent preventable. If you drink alcohol, never get behind the wheel of a vehicle.”
This collision was reported around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Calvine and Bader roads. The CHP said that a 43-year-old woman was driving a Toyota SUV on westbound Calvine Road when she crossed that intersection on a green light.
Bhardwaj was driving a Honda Accord on northbound Bader Road at an unknown speed when he reportedly ran the red light at the Calvine Road intersection. The CHP said that the Toyota SUV then collided with the suspect’s car, which caused him to crash into a pedestrian signal.
The Toyota’s driver and her three passengers did not suffer injuries, while Bhardwaj and his two passengers were hospitalized for their injuries. His 35-year-old passenger, identified by the CHP as a Sutter Creek resident, later succumbed to his injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.