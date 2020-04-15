A marijuana deal reportedly led to a robbery, a kidnapping, and a vehicle crash in Laguna during the evening of April 9. The Elk Grove police arrested and took suspects into custody. No injuries were reported.
Jordan Gordon-Lawson, 19, was arrested on robbery and weapons charges, while a 17-year-old boy was arrested on kidnapping and vehicle theft charges. Authorities did not identify the second suspect since he’s a minor.
This incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the 6700 block of Laguna Boulevard, near Laguna Park Drive.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the juvenile suspect first contacted Gordon-Lawson through a social media application, and they agreed to meet at a shopping center’s parking lot to conduct a marijuana deal.
Jimenez said that the 17-year-old suspect arrived in a vehicle with an adult while Gordon-Lawson drove up with a passenger.
Gordon-Lawson then got out of his car and met the juvenile suspect who remained in his vehicle, authorities said. Police reported that Gordon-Lawson then stole the juvenile’s money and ran back to his car. The suspect allegedly took out a gun when the 17-year-old suspect and his adult companion chased him.
Jimenez said that the juvenile suspect then stole Gordon-Lawson’s car while his passenger was still inside. He reportedly sped away from the scene before losing control of the vehicle and crashing it.
The juvenile suspect got out of the car while it was on its side and ran away. Officers later found him at a nearby neighborhood and took him into custody, Jimenez said.
Authorities reportedly found Gordon-Lawson and his companions standing near his car. Jimenez said that investigators later discovered that suspect’s loaded gun in a nearby bush.
Gordon-Lawson reportedly had the firearm’s serial number altered. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail while the other suspect was taken to juvenile hall.
Jimenez said that the investigation is ongoing.
