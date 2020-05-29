Authorities reportedly that a driver ran a red light and collided with an Elk Grove police vehicle during the morning of May 26. A police sergeant was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries and he was released later that afternoon, Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said.
This collision occurred around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Bond Road and Elk Crest Drive in central Elk Grove. Jimenez said that the sergeant was crossing the intersection on northbound Elk Crest Drive when the other driver ran the red light on Bond Road and struck the police vehicle.
The police investigation is ongoing and the driver has not been charged, as of press time.
“The decision to issue a citation to the driver will be made at the end of the investigation by our traffic detectives,” Jimenez said.
