A 27-year-old driver died after hitting a tree at Laguna Boulevard during the early morning of Nov. 13. The Elk Grove police are currently investigating the cause of this crash.
Sacramento County coroners identified the victim as Nickolas Bustillos of Elk Grove.
This incident was reported around 1:30 a.m., near the corner Laguna Boulevard and Haussman Street in the Laguna West area.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that Bustillos was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado on eastbound Laguna Boulevard when his vehicle hit a center median. This impact then caused his vehicle to move across eastbound lanes and then crash into a tree at the street’s south side.
Jimenez reported that paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Readers with information about the incident can contact the Elk Grove police’s traffic bureau at (916) 478-8148.
