A female driver suffered fatal injuries from a three-vehicle collision at Sheldon Road during the late afternoon of July 8.
Sacramento County coroners did not release the victim’s identity, as of press time.
This incident was reported around 5 p.m. near the corner of Sheldon Road and Sheldon Creek Drive in the Camden area.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that officers found the unconscious in a 2018 Chevrolet Spark and she was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
Investigators believe that the collision occurred when the victim slowed down on eastbound Sheldon Road. A 2015 Mazda CX5 then rear-ended the victim’s car, which forced the vehicle to hit a 210 BMW M3. Jimenez said that the Spark rested on a center median where police found the driver.
Readers with information about this collision can contact the Elk Grove police’s traffic bureau at (916) 478-8148.
