A 24-year-old driver died after a pick-up truck struck his car at Grant Line Road during the early morning of April 27.
Sacramento County coroners did not identify the victim, as of press time.
This incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. on Grant Line Road between Elk Grove Boulevard and Bradshaw Road in the East Elk Grove area.
The Elk Grove police reported that the victim was driving a red Honda on eastbound Grant Line Road when he drifted into a westbound lane where the truck driver then hit him. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene while the truck driver was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.
Readers with information about this collision can contact the Elk Grove police’s Traffic Bureau at (916) 478-8148.
