A 27-year-old driver died after crashing into a big rig truck on Interstate-5, south of Elk Grove Boulevard, during the morning of Oct. 3.
Sacramento County coroners identified the victim as Alberto Cortes of Williams.
The CHP reported that around 8 a.m., Cortes was driving a black Toyota Prius on northbound Interstate-5 when he did not stop for heavy traffic. His car then crashed into the rear of a big rig and its trailer. This case is still under investigation, the CHP reported.
Authorities said that the truck driver did not suffer injuries. Cosumnes paramedics pronounced Cortes as deceased at the scene.
The collision prompted authorities to close traffic at northbound Interstate-5 for three hours that morning.
