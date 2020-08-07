Sacramento County’s public health staff announced this week that COVID-19 testing sites will be offered via drive-thru services in south Sacramento County. Visitors must register online or call for an appointment before they can receive free testing.
This service is being provided by the county’s health services staff and U.C. Davis Health.
The testing sites near Elk Grove are the South Sacramento Christian Center at 7710 Stockton Blvd. in south Sacramento, and the Chabolla Community Center at 610 Chabolla Ave. in Galt.
Both sites will only be available for testing on specific days from 8 a.m. until noon. The Chabolla Community Center will be available on Thursdays, and the South Sacramento Christian Center will open for testing on Fridays.
Each visitor will be asked to bring identification that displays his or her birthdate, and they must wear a face covering at the test site. The county public health staff said that test results will be available within three days and that visitors will receive their test results by either email or text message.
Organizers said that testing will not be offered for those who are seeking travel or surgery clearance. They will also not test people who have symptoms such as severe fever and cough. Those who tested positive within the last 10 days of their past testing date will not be retested.
For appointments to be tested at the Chabolla Community Center, call (209) 366-7180 or visit https://Galt7662.SetMore.com. Appointments for testing at the South Sacramento Christian Center can be made by calling (916) 681-6791 or visiting https://SouthSacramentoChristianCenter.SetMore.com.
Drive-thru testing is also offering by appointment only outside Elk Grove’s Rite Aid store at 7211 Elk Grove Blvd. For Rite Aid appointments, visit www.RiteAid.com/Pharmacy/Services/COVID-19Testing
COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 in Elk Grove since March
Elk Grove had 1,036 confirmed COVID-19 cases between March 10 and Aug. 5, Sacramento County’s public health staff reported. Eight Elk Grove residents died from COVID-19, including Sacramento County’s first victim who lived at the Carlton Senior Living facility on March 10. These cases were reported for the city of more than 172,000 residents.
Sacramento County’s “COVID-19 Dashboards,” a website that displays the county’s current COVID-19 data, reported that the county had 10,244 cases and 153 deaths since March. Of those cases, the public health staff estimated that nearly 8,000 people “likely recovered.” These patients are counted as recovered if 21 days have passed since they tested positive.
As of Aug. 4, 274 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Sacramento Country, and 87 of them are being treated in ICU beds. Hospitalizations slightly decreased since they peaked at 281 cases on July 30. About 77% of the county’s 404 on-site ICU beds are in use, as of press time.
This week, county public health officials warned that the county’s infections could be undercounted, due to delays in the system of reporting test results.
“It is possible Sacramento County will see a surge in case numbers, due to the backlog,” they said in an Aug. 3 press statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.