An Elk Grove resident was among six people who were fatally shot during a shooting that reportedly involved five gunmen who opened fire outside a bar in downtown Sacramento during the early morning of April 3.
Sacramento County coroners identified the Elk Grove community member as Johntaya Alexander, 21. She was picking up her sister from a club when she was struck, her father told KCRA News.
“My baby was just starting life when all of this just happened,” he said in that interview.
Alexander was a 2018 graduate of Sheldon High School, said Xanthi Soriano, spokesperson for the Elk Grove Unified School District.
Twelve people were reportedly injured in the incident, and investigators recovered more than 100 shell casings at the scene that was near the corner of 10th and K streets.
The Sacramento police on April 6 announced it was a gang-related shooting. As of press time, authorities arrested three suspects, identified as Dandrae Martin, 26; Smiley Martin, 27; and Daviyonne Dawson, 31, in connection with the incident. None of the suspects were charged with committing homicide in the April 3 incident; they were instead arrested on assault and firearms charges.
While the Sacramento police’s investigation continued, Elk Grove police officers provided support for their patrol units. Elk Grove police spokesperson, Sgt. Jason Jimenez, said that Elk Grove officers handled service calls in Sacramento’s south area and they also helped relieve the Sacramento police’s graveyard shift units near the shooting incident’s scene.
Elk Grove Police Chief Bobby Davis shared his thoughts on social media.
“So sorry to see the tragic events unfold in the city of Sacramento,” he wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families of this tragedy. To the brave women and men of the Sacramento Police Department, you have all the support you need from the Elk Grove Police Department.”
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen posted her response to the shooting on her Facebook page during the day of the shooting.
“Our hearts are broken as we learn of the tragic mass shooting in Sacramento,” she wrote. “Please lift the victims, their families, and Sacramento in prayer. This is a sad day for our region. Elk Grove loves you, Sacramento.”
On April 4, people from throughout the Sacramento region, including Elk Grove, attended a candlelight vigil in downtown Sacramento for the victims of the fatal shootings.
The deceased victims were Alexander, Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.
Elk Grove resident Monica Madrid told the Citizen that she was saddened to learn that someone from her community was among the victims who were killed.
“I don’t know (Alexander’s) family or her, but it’s really unfortunate, because she’s 21,” she said. “She’s barely able to come out here and (legally) drink. She’s over here probably trying to have a good time, enjoy (her) youth, and she can’t do that without having to worry about getting shot and killed.”
Madrid recalled calling some of her friends after hearing about the mass shooting.
“I had to check in with friends to make sure they didn’t go out on Saturday night,” she said. “I checked in on them on Sunday. I was looking to see if there was anybody I knew that was on (the news). It was really nerve-wracking. Even though I didn’t end up knowing anybody, it’s still sad to see six people die at the hands of gun violence here in Sacramento.”
While meeting with the Citizen, Madrid held a photograph of Melinda Davis, the 57-year-old homeless woman who was among those fatally shot.
“This is (a photo) of Melinda; she was unhoused, and so, she was literally the place where she was living for 15 years (is where) she was murdered,” she said.
Earl Hopkins, a Sacramento homeless man, said that he knew Melinda Davis.
“It was one of our street family (members) that died,” he said. “She was probably at the wrong place at the wrong time. It shouldn’t have happened to her, but, you know, it (is) tragedy.”
Hopkins stressed why it was important for him to attend the vigil.
“The homeless want her to know that we’re still here with her and we pray for her, and we want her family to know that even though she was homeless, we’re still going to pray for her, and we still hope that they find the son of a bitches that did it to her.”
Elk Grove resident Quentin Humphrey also spoke about why he wanted to attend the vigil.
“I lived in Florida in 2016 during the Pulse (nightclub) shooting (that killed 49 people and injured dozens of others), and I remember what it was like living in Florida at the time with that,” he said. “(Now) you see something very similar to it happening here, I had to come out for (the vigil).
“It was upsetting to see that this happens in California, too, and that it’s senseless violence.”
Sacramento City Council Member Rick Jennings spoke about Alexander’s death.
“(Alexander) passed away from this unfortunate shooting,” he said. “For Johntaya Alexander, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members, the mother, the father, the brothers or sisters, the cousins and just friends that loved on her.”
