Editor’s note: this story is a part of an ongoing collaboration between the Elk Grove Citizen and seniors in the journalism program at California State University, Sacramento. These young writers are students of Philip Reese, an assistant professor and Sacramento Bee reporter. For more information about the program visit www.Facebook.com/SacStateJournalism.
Should California let community college athletes receive compensation for their name, likeness and image? California Gov. Gavin Newsom has set aside $700,000 in his proposed budget to create a working group to study the issue, which could affect athletes in Elk Grove and across the Sacramento area.
Last year, Newsom signed Senate Bill 206, The Fair Pay to Play Act, authored by Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, allowing student athletes at four-year colleges to receive compensation for their name, likeness and image. This new law would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
In response to SB 206, the NCAA threatened to expel California schools from competing in any playoffs. They asserted that the compensation would give an “unfair advantage in recruiting.”
Newsom is now turning his attention to community college athletes. The mission of the working group is to submit a report containing the findings and policy recommendations on compensation for community college athletes.
Local community college and high school coaches expressed conflicting perspectives on the idea.
Deskaheh Bomberry, assistant baseball coach at Sacramento City College, voiced his support, noting that student athletes often bring money to a community college.
“Many student athletes are not on full scholarships, they are usually unable to work. The supplemental income would be helpful.” Bomberry said. “If student athletes are pulling large crowds and community support while highlighting the college, I think it’s only fair they should be compensated,” he added.
Coral Sage, a basketball coach at Cosumnes River College, had similar sentiments. Some of her athletes struggle to pay for school.
“It’s really hard to be a college athlete,” she said. “A lot of athletes have to work in order to afford college even if they are receiving some financial aid. Even more have to take out loans. It is rare these days to get a full-ride scholarship so being paid for their image could help offset some of the costs of being a student athlete.”
While some faculty members have high hopes regarding the bill others have their concerns.
Mitch Campbell, the athletic director at Sacramento City College, is concerned on how the measure would affect community colleges. He said he broadly supports letting athletes get paid for their likeness, but added that there is “a different dynamic” at community colleges.
“We don’t have the infrastructure like a four-year university, for example in monitoring compliance, which could become an issue,” he said. “It could become a potential advantage or disadvantage in more well connected colleges or with coaches in facilitating student athletes.
Matt Brauch, head soccer coach at Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove, sees college sports as a stepping stone.
“Athletics at that level is a choice,” he said. “It is an avenue to prolong one’s athletic dream and perhaps earn a scholarship/recruitment at a four-year school. Community colleges are supported by taxpayers, not corporations or TV deals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.