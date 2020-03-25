Dignity Health last week announced that it is offering free, virtual urgent care sessions for those who are experiencing symptoms that are characteristic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This service, known as Virtual Care Anywhere, provides a convenient way for patients to receive information and advice from medical professionals while decreasing the risk of spreading the virus to others.
Although the regular cost of this virtual urgent care service is $35 per visit, this fee will be waived for anyone who believes they may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
This health care system is encouraging anyone in the community to utilize this initial care option, whether their symptoms are of mild or moderate levels.
Less severe symptoms of the novel coronavirus include low-grade fever, a cough or shortness of breath.
Dignity stresses that those experiencing severe symptoms of this respiratory illness should call 911 or visit their nearest medical care facility. Severe cases included a high fever and difficulty breathing.
Dignity also recommends that people with severe symptoms call the care location in advance to notify the care team about these symptoms.
Dr. Richard Carvolth, chief physician executive of Dignity Health Sacramento Region, noted that virtual urgent care visits are one way that Dignity can assist patients to assess their options for treatment or testing, while reserving care site spaces for more severe cases.
“While (virtual visits are) not intended to replace in-person care visits, it will help reduce patient volumes at care sites, so we can serve those who need care the most,” he said.
To use this service, visit www.dignityhealth.org/virtualcareanywhere, download the Virtual Care Anywhere app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or call (855) 356-8053 and use the coupon code COVID19.
After requesting an appointment, a virtual care provider will contact the patient, typically within 15 to 30 minutes, although high demand may result in longer wait times. This on-demand service does not accept appointments.
