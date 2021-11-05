A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy accidentally struck a pedestrian with his or her patrol car on a rural part of Franklin Boulevard, south of Elk Grove, on Oct. 28. The victim was pronounced deceased the next day at a local hospital.
Sheriff’s spokesperson Rod Grassmann reported that two witnesses saw the victim standing with his back turned to oncoming traffic while he was in the middle of the road.
Sacramento County coroners identified the victim as Rickey Epps, 37, of Elk Grove. They reported that he was struck near the corner of Franklin Boulevard and Core Road.
This incident was reported around 10:43 p.m. and Grassmann said there were foggy conditions that night.
The deputy is a staff member at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, and was driving on northbound Franklin Boulevard toward Elk Grove when the collision occurred. Grassmann said that the deputy administered medical aid to the critically injured victim until paramedics arrived at the scene. Epps succumbed to his injuries the next afternoon.
The CHP and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision, authorities announced on Oct. 30.
