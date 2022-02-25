Update, Feb. 25: The EGUSD board will have a special meeting in-person at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1 at the Trigg Education Center, 9510 Elk Grove-Florin Road. The meeting agenda can be viewed here.
A few dozen demonstrators on Feb. 15 protested the state’s mandate that still requires people to wear masks when they are indoors at K-12 schools.
This requirement has been in place at EGUSD campuses since they restored in-person classes last spring.
In a Feb. 14 press conference, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that the school mask requirement remains in place. He plans to reassess the state’s COVID case data and consider changes to the mask policy on Feb. 28.
Parents and students who oppose the mask mandate gathered outside the district’s Trigg Education Center in Elk Grove during the morning of Feb. 15. Several drivers on Elk Grove-Florin Road honked their horns in support. A few protesters told the Citizen they want masks to be optional at schools.
“We’re not here to break laws, we’re here to create choice,” said Trudy Mendoza, a demonstrator who said that her granddaughter is being homeschooled, due to the vaccine and mask mandates.
The protests outside the Trigg Center were held on the day when the state changed its mask policy to allow vaccinated individuals to not wear masks at indoor, public settings. Unvaccinated people are still required to be masked in those places. State officials changed the indoor mask policy this month in response to falling COVID-19 case rates in California.
Earlier this month, the Roseville Joint Union High School District and the El Dorado Union High School District boards decided to lift the mask mandate at their campuses.
“With the mask mandate being lifted in Roseville…it’s possible we can do it,” Mendoza said. “With Gavin Newsom lifting it for vaccinated adults, it just doesn’t make any sense why we’re masking our children now.”
Heidi Moore and her daughter, Avrie joined the protest that morning. Avrie told the Citizen that wearing a mask for long hours at McGarvey Elementary School has given her headaches and breathing issues.
“It’s very unconformable to wear a mask several hours a day,” she said.
Her mother said that her children saw teachers and school staff not wearing masks at school.
“The problem that I have is extreme hypocrisy,” Heidi said before mentioning that thousands of fans were still allowed to not wear masks at the Super Bowl this month.
Trustee Carmine Forcina expressed his critical opinion of the school mask mandate at the end of that evening’s EGUSD board meeting.
“We’ve done a masterful job of creating fear in children,” he told his colleagues during their online meeting. “We certainly know that the restrictions we’ve been under have been detrimental to children’s social and emotional wellbeing, and their academic performance.”
The school board did not take a position on the state’s mask mandate that night. Forcina spoke during the meeting’s period when trustees were invited to speak on items not on their meeting agenda. He hoped that the state’s mask mandate will be dropped after Feb. 28.
“I hope this nonsense will be over soon,” Forcina said. “Once again, the science and the studies have shown that schools are a safe place, and that children should not be feared. Maybe on the 28th of February, our governor will put all of this insanity aside.”
Trustee Tony Perez disagreed with Forcina about the mask mandate.
“I’m at the other end – masks save lives, period,” he said. “And that’s why schools are safe places to go to and learn.”
Both Board President Dr. Crystal Martinez-Alire and EGUSD Superintendent Christopher Hoffman told Perez that the board will not have a discussion on items that are not on the agenda.
During his Feb. 14 press conference, Ghaly said that he anticipates his staff on Feb. 28 will give specific information on when school masking will become a recommendation, not a requirement.
“We don’t make hasty decisions, we take the collection of information together to make a decision that is good for California, but we also know that local communities are having these conversations today,” he said.
When the state’s indoor mask mandate ended the following day, the Elk Grove school district officials announced their district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies will remain in place for the next two weeks. They also said that the indoor masking will still be required.
“Please know that we are aware of the varying public opinions regarding masking and we hear you,” district officials said in their Feb. 15 newsletter. “We are required to comply with current health orders, which are designed to slow the spread of the virus so we can keep our schools open.
The district’s website has a “dashboard” report of COVID-19 cases among their students and staff. As of Feb. 23, there were 106 active COVID cases among students and 34 student quarantines in the district that serves more than 63,100 students. Elk Grove Unified also reported there were 10 active COVID cases in their staff and two quarantined staff members. More than 8,300 employees work for the district.
Since last July, the school district reported there were 6,069 student cases and 9,777 student quarantines.
On Feb. 16, Sacramento County public health officials lifted their order that prohibited local government boards from having in-person meetings. This mandate was issued in early January when COVID-19 sharply rose.
The Elk Grove school board held their Feb. 15 meeting online via the Zoom application, which was before the county order ended. Heidi Moore told the Citizen she suspected that the school board was attempting to suppress parents’ opinions by limiting them in online meetings.
“They say it’s about safety, but it’s about silencing our voices,” she said.
District spokesperson Xanthi Soriano told the Citizen that the school board plans to resume in-person meetings.
