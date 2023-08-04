More than 2,600 delinquent solid waste and storm utility services accounts in Elk Grove will be placed on Sacramento County’s tax roll for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24 for collections.
Elk Grove’s municipal code provides for the collection of delinquent utility service charges on the Sacramento County assessor’s property tax roll. Republic Services’ report is a listing of accounts deemed eligible for collections through that tax roll.
The city of Elk Grove began contracting with Republic Services six years ago to provide solid waste and storm utility services and billing to Elk Grove property owners.
Republic Services accounts that will be submitted to the county for its proposed tax levy represent those that are delinquent for charges that incurred prior to May 1, and which have been unpaid for at least four months.
This service provider annually uses the county’s tax roll to recover those delinquent costs, and the city’s role is to provide assistance in that recovery effort.
Following a recommendation from the city’s staff, the Elk Grove City Council, on July 26, unanimously adopted a resolution to approve and confirm Republic Services’ report on the delinquent accounts incurred prior to May 1, and then requested that those past due charges be placed on the county’s tax roll for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24.
Prior to the council’s approval of the city staff’s recommendation, Republic Services began its process of attempting to collect on those unpaid bills prior to their proposal to submit delinquent account holder information to the county.
Republic Services informed 2,778 account holders of their delinquencies by letters on June 21. At that time, those unpaid bills collectively totaled $1.52 million. Customers had until July 20 to pay for the unpaid delinquent charges on their accounts.
The number of delinquent solid waste accounts on June 21 were 2,655, totaling $1.19 million, and the number of delinquent storm drain accounts were then 2,679, totaling $324,987.
After the notifications of unpaid bills were sent to delinquent account holders in June, 917 accounts were paid, thus resulting in those accounts being returned to good standings. Those payments total about $215,000.
With only a portion of the delinquent accounts being resolved with Republic Services, there are currently 1,774 solid waste accounts that remain delinquent, totaling about $1 million. The remaining 1,794 delinquent storm drain accounts that are behind on payments total about $300,000.
Account holders who paid for their delinquent charges following Republic Services’ June 21 notifications were removed from the delinquency roles and will not have their information submitted to Sacramento County for collections. The remaining Republic Services customers that still have delinquent bills with this service provider will be included on the county’s tax roll for the fiscal year 2023-24.
Following the council’s hearing of a report on this item at their July 26 meeting, no public speakers addressed them regarding this issue. The council did not provide any comments prior to their unanimous adoption of the resolution to approve and confirm this report on these delinquent charges, and their approval of the request for those charges to be placed on the county’s tax roll for the upcoming fiscal year.
