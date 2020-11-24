Editor's Note: The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office incorrectly stated that the shooting occurred in Elk Grove. This story has been corrected.
A Sacramento Superior Court judge on Nov. 20 sentenced a 26-year-old man to 32 years to life in state prison for attempting to murder a person outside a restaurant near Elk Grove during Halloween 2015.
The Sacramento District Attorney’s Office announced Jamaal Darris Gooding’s sentencing on Nov. 24. A jury in June 2019 convicted him on charges of premeditated and deliberate attempted murder as well as assault with a deadly weapon.
Prosecutors said that Gooding got into an argument with the victim outside the McDonald’s restaurant near the corner of Calvine and Elk Grove-Florin roads, north of Elk Grove's south Sacramento border. He reportedly shot the person three times and then fled the scene. Authorities said that the victim suffered a punctured lung as well as thigh and chest wounds.
Investigators later used surveillance video to track down Gooding and they later found the firearm described by witnesses when they searched his home. The District Attorney’s Office also reported that investigators found text messages and searches related to Gooding’s shooting on his cell phone.
