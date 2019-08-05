A Sacramento Superior Court jury last week convicted a 42-year-old man of trafficking and sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl. The Elk Grove police arrested him in 2017 and uncovered his history of exploiting people for prostitution. Investigators found that he pimped up to 10 women and girls until his arrest.
Defendant Robert Taylor now faces a maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced on Aug. 2.
“We are proud of the work our personnel did throughout the course of the investigation and in the end with the assistance of the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Taylor was found guilty and will suffer the consequences of his crimes,” Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez told the Citizen.
Taylor was convicted on charges of pimping and pandering a minor, criminal conspiracy, raping a minor, and committing lewd acts on a child.
Authorities reported that the 14-year-old victim ran away from her Seattle home and visited an area that was known for prostitution in early 2017. Taylor reportedly met her via a 17-year-old girl who recruited the victim to work for him.
The girls visited Taylor at his Sacramento apartment where he told the victim that she could live with him if he paid him money from prostitution.
Authorities said that Taylor drove the victim and as well as the 17-year-old girl and two women in an ice cream truck through areas where they performed acts of prostitution. The defendant also reportedly assaulted and sexually abused those women and girls who worked for him.
On April 5, 2017, the 14-year-old victim called 911 after Taylor abused her. The Elk Grove police then arrested the defendant at the 9400 block of Harbour Point Drive in the Laguna West area. They also learned that the victim was reported missing by the Seattle police.
Elk Grove police investigators later learned that Taylor became a pimp after he was released from prison and that he started a scheme that promised housing to women and girls in exchange for prostitution money. He was convicted of first-degree burglary, according to the district attorney’s office.
Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 30 at the Sacramento Superior Court.
