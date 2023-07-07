A Sacramento Superior Court on July 6 found a 36-year-old defendant guilty of murdering an Elk Grove resident in the Florin area in 2021.
Demonte Lavase Smith now faces 40 years to life in state prison for his second-degree murder conviction. Jurors determined that he “personally and intentionally” used a firearm to cause death, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office stated on July 7.
Investigators determined that Smith shot Deandre Taylor, 36, during the evening of Nov. 7, 2021. Smith and another man reportedly approached Taylor and got into a physical altercation with him near the corner of Florin Road and Palmer House Drive.
Authorities said that the victim was shot in the chest while he attempted to run away. Smith and his companion then reportedly fled away in a van that was driven by a third person. No information was released on Smith’s companions, as of press time.
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and Sacramento Metro Fire paramedics pronounced Taylor deceased.
The District Attorney’s Office stated that investigators later tracked down Smith by using surveillance camera footage of the shooting, and witness information about the defendant’s identity and involvement in the murder. Authorities said that the firearm used in the murder was never found.
Smith is scheduled to be sentenced by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Laurel White on Sept. 6.
