The Elk Grove police on Jan. 23 reported that a deceased, homeless man was found at Underwood Park. They did not see signs of foul play, police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said.
Sacramento County coroners identified the person as Russell Varguez, 42. They did not determine his cause of death, as of press time.
Varguez was found at the eastern tip of the park at the 8600 block of Bond Road in central Elk Grove.
Jimenez said that officers were first notified about a person who was lying underneath a pile of sleeping bags there. This scene was next to a shopping center, and officers placed cloth sheets around the scene to block Varguez’s body from public view that afternoon.
Assemblymember Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, addressed the Varguez case and he called for the state to do more in addressing its homeless issues. The former Elk Grove City Council member said that more state funding should be directed to mental health and substance abuse programs.
“We can do better; we must do better,” he said in a Jan. 23 press statement. “Today’s passing of a homeless individual in Elk Grove is preventable and we as lawmakers should be looking closely at policy proposals, including right to housing bills.”
Cooper noted that Varguez’s death was reported on the same day that Assembly Bill 22, which declared that Californians have a right to “safe, decent, and affordable housing” was blocked by the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
