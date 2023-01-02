Cosumnes firefighters on Jan. 1 recovered a deceased driver who was reported missing near Dillard Road after the overflowing Cosumnes River flooded the rural area south of Elk Grove.
A flood caused by a levee failure along that river prompted Caltrans staff to temporarily close nearby Highway 99, between Grant Line and Twin Cities roads, early that morning. Several vehicles were caught in the floodwaters on the highway, which was not reopened until the next day.
The deceased victim’s vehicle was located by a rescue helicopter crew during the morning of New Year’s Day.
“(The vehicle) wasn’t visible from anywhere but the air,” Cosumnes Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle said, adding that a Cosumnes Fire rescue boat crew later removed the victim from the vehicle.
Sacramento County coroners did not identify the victim, as of press time.
Cosumnes firefighters rescued more than 50 stranded people in the local region during the Dec. 31-Jan.1 weekend, Quiggle told the Citizen. He said that most of the rescues occurred in the Dillard Road area. During his Jan. 2 interview, The deputy fire chief said that his staff just rescued a person near the corner of Twin Cities and Bruceville roads, which is between Elk Grove and Galt.
“We continue to be challenged by people driving into flooded waters and flooded roadways,” Quiggle said. “The vehicles get damaged and stop working.”
Cosumnes firefighters made their first flood rescue in Elk Grove on Dec. 31 when two homeless people were stranded at their encampment that was reportedly surrounded by Laguna Creek’s floodwaters, near the corner of Bond and Waterman roads.
Sacramento County’s Office of Emergency Services on Dec. 31 issued a shelter-in-place order for the town of Wilton, southeast of Elk Grove, when heavy rainfall poured in that area that has a history of flooding.
That day, the county’s Alert System recorded 3.28 inches of rain at the Cosumnes River in Wilton. Cosumnes River’s water level at the nearby Michigan Bar area peaked at 16.82 feet, which was a little over the moderate flood stage, according to the United States Geological Survey.
On Jan. 1, county emergency services officials issued an evacuation order for residents of the Point Pleasant community, south of Elk Grove. They advise evacuees to take their “5 Ps” or “People, Pets, Prescriptions, Paperwork, and Photos” with them.
The American Red Cross opened an evacuation shelter for Point Pleasant and Wilton residents at the Wackford Community Center, 9014 Bruceville Road in Elk Grove.
Another major rainstorm with an estimated wind gusts of 28 MPH is projected to hit the Elk Grove region during the evening of Jan. 4 and the following morning.
Stranded Highway 99 driver shares her experience
Stacey Aguda Pot told the Citizen that she was driving to Sacramento during New Year’s Eve when she got caught in a sudden traffic jam on Highway 99, a little north of Galt. She just left her Galt workplace, the Rancho Seco Care Center, which experienced a blackout like many local residents and business owners.
Pot noted that her gas tank was running on empty and none of the gas stations were open in Galt, due to the power outage that night.
She recalled that highway traffic came to a stop about half a mile away from the Dillard Road exit. While she was caught in traffic, she called her boyfriend in the hope of counting down to the new year with him.
Pot said that she decided to leave her car on the right shoulder of the road and join a co-worker who was in a nearby car.
“Your life is more important than that car, luckily she was just two cars away from mine,” she wrote to the Citizen. “Other (drivers) are upset thinking I’m going to cut them off, but I explained my car is on empty.”
Pot said that an hour passed during the traffic jam before she saw several fire trucks pass by them on the highway.
“Cars were in all directions,” she said. “We tried not to fear the worst.”
Several drivers then made U-turns and her co-worker then decided to take the nearby Arno Road exit. They rerouted to southbound Highway 99 and eventually made it to her mother’s home in Lodi where they spent the night.
“What a night it was leading into the new year,” Pot said. “It just felt like we were driving to the unknown as soon as we hit a hard stop.”
She advised people to make sure their vehicles are fueled up and communications devices are charged up during rainy weather.
“We really had no idea what was going on; no news to watch with power out at the nursing home, and cell service failing in Galt area,” Pot said. "It was really difficult."
